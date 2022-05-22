Teen Mom OG: Mackenzie McKee praises youngest son Broncs for overcoming obstacles as he graduates kindergarten

Mackenzie’s youngest son Broncs has faced a lot of obstacles to get to where he is today. Pic credit: @mackenziemckee/Instagram

Teen Mom OG star Mackenzie McKee’s youngest son Broncs has faced a lot in his five years and she recently praised him as he graduated kindergarten.

Teen Mom OG viewers have come to know Mackenzie, her husband Josh McKee, and their three kids Gannon, Jaxie, and Broncs from watching the show.

Teen Mom OG viewers witnessed Broncs McKee’s behavioral issues last season

Last season on Teen Mom OG, viewers witnessed Broncs struggling with behaviors amid many significant life changes.

After losing his grandmother — Mackenzie’s mom Angie Douthit lost her battle with cancer in 2018 — Broncs dealt with his parents’ broken marriage and moved from Oklahoma to Florida.

All of the change disrupted the preschooler’s life, and he acted out. During one scene, Broncs pooped on Mackenzie’s boss’s garage floor during a business meeting to garner attention. Broncs also began biting students and teachers at his school, drawing blood.

Over the weekend, Mackenzie took to Facebook, where she praised Broncs for his accomplishments. She noted all of the obstacles he has faced in his five years of life and focused on his improvements.

“Broncs has come so far in his short 5 years of life,” Mackenzie captioned her post. “Born with holes in his heart, had to have therapy to learn to walk, [then] to talk, [then] his legs were not growing, and many more obstacles. His teacher told me yesterday he is one smart and well behaved kid. He’s testing above average, and always uses good manners. Happy graduation Broncsy boy. Onto 1st grade.”

In the post, Mackenzie shared video of Broncs on stage at school receiving a ribbon around his neck. During the video, Mackenzie could be heard cheerfully saying, “Yay, Broncs!” Mackenzie also shared some pics of Broncs standing with his classmates on stage.

In the comments, Mackenzie’s family, friends, and followers left plenty of encouraging messages for Broncs.

Pic credit: Mackenzie McKee/Facebook

“Awww congrats momma. Way to go Broncs you are proving the world you are much stronger than they think. Love you Mack! ,” read one supportive comment. Another one of Mackenzie’s followers paid tribute to her and her mom Angie when they wrote, “Love you Broncs!!! You are strong, determined little boy. Just like your Mama and Nannie.”

Mackenzie previously opened up about Broncs’ struggles in his early years. When trolls made fun of his teeth, Mackenzie explained the health issues he’d experienced.

As a Type-1 diabetic, Mackenzie experienced complications during her pregnancy with Broncs and he was born five weeks prematurely with three holes in his heart. Broncs spent a month in the NICU and when he returned home, he had to take heart medication.

Broncs didn’t walk or stand until he was 18 months old and doctors repeatedly tested him for dwarfism until he was 2 because of his small stature. Broncs was also enrolled in speech therapy due to hearing loss in his left ear.

Mackenzie’s youngest child has proven, like his mom, that overcoming adversity in order to achieve your goals is possible.

