Teen Mom OG star Mackenzie McKee shares uplifting message about overcoming adversity to live her dream life

Mackenzie McKee shared an uplifting message with her fans about rising to the top amid obstacles. Pic credit: @mackenziemckee/Instagram

Teen Mom OG star Mackenzie McKee has overcome a lot of obstacles in her life and shared a message with her fans about achieving her dreams despite her struggles.

Mackenzie wants her fans to know that struggles and impediments are part of life, but it doesn’t have to define who you are.

Taking to TikTok over the weekend, Mackenzie recorded a video from her parked car with her daughter Jaxie quietly observing from the backseat.

Teen Mom OG star Mackenzie McKee urges fans to ‘never give up’

“I love you all!” Mackenzie captioned her video, which began with text that read, “Never give up…” as she spoke to her 1 million followers.

“There is just one thing that I want to say to everyone this morning, because I’m feeling a lot of emotions,” Mackenzie told the camera. “Do not give up! Don’t you dare give up!”

Fitness instructor Mackenzie urged her fans not to stop believing in themselves, no matter how small their goals might seem. She gave an example of how her perseverance paid off during tough times.

“Five years ago I was behind on rent, I was unemployed, I didn’t even have a vehicle, I had three kids, I was 20 years old… 21 years old… and I had nothing. I had absolutely nothing and what seemed like no hope,” Mackenzie began her video.

Get our Teen Mom newsletter!

Mackenzie shares story of overcoming adversity to fulfill her dreams

“And I looked in front of me and I asked myself what I loved doing,” the 27-year-old mom of three continued. “And I had a camera and laptop… no money, absolutely nothing, and I started telling people that I had a vision in my mind that I was going to help women, and men, all around the world become fit and healthy right at home.”

These days, Mackenzie runs her successful fitness app, Body by Mac, which helps her customers stay fit with 30-minute workouts they can complete from the comfort of their own homes.

Mackenzie continued her encouraging message on TikTok, telling her fans, “At the end of the day, it doesn’t matter what people think about you because there is nothing you can do about that – absolutely nothing.”

“It is not my business, and it is not my problem. My problem is how I navigate through life. I am 100% in control on where I go in life and that is why I will go far. Do not give up,” Mackenzie concluded her message.

Mackenzie has dealt with a lot in recent years, including losing her mother Angie Douthit to brain cancer, being shunned and “bullied” by her Teen Mom OG castmates, and marital problems with her husband of nine years, Josh McKee. However, Mackenzie has managed to push through her struggles and has worked hard to create the life she’s always dreamed of.

Teen Mom OG is currently on hiatus.