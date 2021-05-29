Teen Mom OG star Mackenzie McKee reveals her diabetes has gotten worse

Mackenzie McKee revealed that her eye sight has worsened and she fears “losing limbs.” Pic credit: MTV

Mackenzie McKee of Teen Mom OG took to social media to share with her followers that her health has been out of whack lately, and she says it has been “rough.”

The 26-year-old mom of three is a Type 1 diabetic, meaning her pancreas produces little to no insulin. Her disease is rare, and it doesn’t have a cure.

Mackenzie shared some frightening details about her health lately, involving not just her diabetes, but her menstrual health as well, including her cycles and hormones.

Get our Teen Mom newsletter!

Mackenzie said her ‘cycle/blood sugars/hormones’ are out of whack

In a tweet on Wednesday afternoon, Mackenzie told her 359.4K followers, “My cycle/blood sugars/hormones have never EVER been this unexplainably wack. WHAT in the HECK.”

Several of Mackenzie’s followers had questions and advice for the MTV star, and she interacted with them.

Mackenzie expressed concern about her health being out of whack. Pic credit: @DouthitKenzie/Twitter

One of Mackenzie’s followers asked her, “Is this post vaccine? Diabetes wise I know people have had lows/highs for a prolonged time post vaccine, but some didn’t.”

Love Teen Mom as Much as We Do?

Join Us On Facebook!

“I’ve also heard cycles have been messed up,” the user added. “Cycles messed up can also screw with your blood sugar. It should level out but agree, not ideal with diabetes.”

Mackenzie revealed her eye sight is “getting weaker.” Pic credit: @DouthitKenzie/Twitter

Mackenzie feared for her eye sight and the possibility of losing limbs

Mackenzie replied, “I pray it levels out. It’s been rough. I can feel my eye sight getting weaker and I don’t want to start losing limbs[.]”

The same follower replied again, urging Mackenzie to enroll in a sick day plan with her doctor, saying, “Ask your dr for a sick day plan. Basically, when your BGs are higher, what should you do?”

Mackenzie said she’s working closely with her doctor to optimize her health. Pic credit: @DouthitKenzie/Twitter

They continued, “You might need to increase your long acting and also increase your short acting ratios. A dr can help you safely make these adjustments but many make what they are comfortable w/themselves.”

Again, Mackenzie replied, and informed her fan that she is indeed working with her doctor to optimize her health.

“Yes I am working closely with my doctor and have nearly tripled my insulin. But nothing seems to work when my hormones are wack. I’m nearly insulin resistant . I just want this to level out. And praying it’s not long term,” explained Mackenzie.

The MTV star pondered whether a vaccine could be responsible

When another follower commented that her cycle was off the month they received their COVID-19 vaccination, Mackenzie said, “Please tell me it ended up leveling out. This can be deadly to a diabetic[.]”

One of Mackenzie’s followers told her, “I’m a registered nurse. Im around hundreds of people are work who have got the jab and my cycle has never been more messed up. Along with cramps that I’ve never experienced before. Crazy.”

The MTV star responded, “So what do you think it is.Last time I said something, articles came out about me saying I’m dumb . But I’ve read thousands of women are going through this and we deserve a voice.”

Mackenzie showed concern for her health. Pic credit: @DouthitKenzie/Twitter

Mackenzie added, “I’m waking up with blood sugars over 600,cramps that hve nearly made me black out. And 2 weeks late,” and continued, “I honestly can’t be this sick much longer, and I’m tired of being told this is all conspiracy. Listen to the women… we don’t just make stuff up.”

Mackenzie doesn’t let her health define her

Mackenzie doesn’t let her health issues stop her from meeting her goals. She runs her own fitness business, Body By Mac, and is an ambassador for Justice Nutrition.

She took her husband Josh, and their three kids to Florida for a new job opportunity, where Mackenzie just celebrated her fourth anniversary since she launched her business.

Mackenzie juggles a lot between her health issues, issues in her marriage to Josh, raising three kids, and recently losing her mother, Angie, to cancer, but still manages to get it all done.

Teen Mom OG is currently on hiatus.