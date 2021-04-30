Teen Mom OG: Amber Portwood’s fans are confused why she calls her brother the same nickname as her son James

Fans were curious about why she calls her brother the same nickname as her son. Pic credit: MTV

Amber Portwood of Teen Mom OG shared a post about her son, James, and when she referred to him as “Bubby,” fans noticed it’s the same nickname she calls her brother, and they were curious.

Earlier this week, Amber shared a post that included a pic of a child’s play desk with the caption, “Bubby is so damn cute! He said ‘I’m also ready for school’ 😍”

Some of Amber’s followers picked up on the fact that the nickname she used for her son James is the same nickname she uses for her brother, Shawn.

Amber’s brother has appeared on several episodes of Teen Mom OG over the years, most notably this past season. Shawn called out Amber for being absent in Leah’s life, causing her to go off on her brother.

Some of Amber’s followers showed up in the comments to talk about James

“When you’re so desperate to have people know that you’re around for your kid for once but can’t post them under court order after you abused his dad lol cute,” said one commenter.

One pointed out that her nicknames for Shawn and James are the same, “So u call ur brother and son the same nick name”

More fans spoke out against Amber and her parenting after she shared a post of her son James’ learning toys

One said, “Another child she doesn’t have custody of… how is she even on the show? All the other moms have full custody of their children. Amber is full of excuses and doesn’t take any accountability. Blaming her own child for not wanting to see her instead of realising her mistakes! Thank goodness these kids are not exposed to her everyday!”

One of Amber’s followers came to her rescue, reminding trolls to take it easy on the Teen Mom OG star.

“Some of these comments are absolutely hateful and for no reason. Amber is doing an amazing job with her kids, especially considering what she’s had to overcome. As a single parent myself I can promise you it’s not always easy. I keep a good coparenting relationship and do my best, but God knows I’m not perfect. Give her a break.”

Amber lost custody of James after she attacked his father with a machete

Amber made headlines in 2019 when she was arrested for reportedly attacking her then-boyfriend Andrew Glennon with a machete while he held their son, James. Court documents at the time revealed that Amber was ordered to stay away from Andrew and James.

Amber has made headlines recently for walking off the Teen Mom OG reunion set after Dr. Drew set her off when she stirred the pot, accusing Gary of inappropriate touching. Before stomping off the set, Amber told Gary that his wife is “absolutely horrible.”

Amber seems to be trying to simmer things down, sharing with fans that she’s taking online courses at Perdue University, and starting a new diet.

Despite fans calling for Amber to be fired from the Teen Mom franchise for her behavior, she upholds that she’s a good mom.

Teen Mom OG is currently on hiatus.