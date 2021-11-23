Teen Mom OG: Amber Portwood tells troll to ‘please stay positive’ after they call her out for ‘huge pupils’

Amber Portwood clapped back at a troll who called her out for having “huge pupils.” Pic credit: MTV

Teen Mom OG star Amber Portwood explained her “huge pupils” to a follower in a recent pic and asked them to “please be positive.”

Amber responded to a follower who called her out for having extremely dilated pupils in a recent post on social media.

Over the weekend, Amber took to Instagram to share a selfie and a positive message with her 1.7 million followers.

Teen Mom OG’s Amber Portwood shares uplifting message with fans

In the pic, Amber wore a peach-colored, waffle-knit sweater and sported natural makeup as she clutched her necklace with her red nails and gave a close-eyed smile to the camera.

“Hope all of you beautiful souls are having a wonderful weekend 💕” Amber captioned her post.

“I’m thinking about all the things I’m grateful for heading into the thanksgiving holiday ✨what are you thankful for ?” Amber added.

Most of Amber’s followers played along and shared their thankful moments in the comments.

Amber responded to many of her followers, offering them positive affirmations and encouraging comments.

However, one of Amber’s followers showed up in the comments to note that the 31-year-old mom of two’s pupils looked exceptionally large.

Amber Portwood shoots down troll over ‘huge pupils’ comment

“Those pupils are huge sis,” the follower’s comment read.

Amber was quick to respond and offered a reason for her oversized pupils.

“@the_gay_ear because my medicine is a must hun,” Amber fired back. “Please be positive ❤”

Amber then kept to the point of her post and asked the same follower, “What are you thankful for? 🙏”

Pic credit: @realamberlportwood1__/Instagram

This is not the first time Amber Portwood has come under fire for the size and appearance of her pupils.

Just last month, Amber responded to a different follower who was curious why her pupils were so dark during an Instagram Live.

Amber explained that the lighting was dark and that her medication causes dilated pupils as a side effect.

“My pupils can be as big as they can be,” Amber told her followers during the live video. “I’m in a dark, f**king house and I’m also on medications. Duh!”

It’s unclear what medication Amber takes, but it’s likely something prescribed for her mental illnesses. She’s been diagnosed with borderline personality disorder (BPD) and bipolar disorder.

Teen Mom OG fans have often accused Amber of appearing “high” during filming for the show.

During last season’s Teen Mom OG reunion, viewers were convinced that Amber was high after she struggled to keep her eyes open during her segment.

These days, Amber is staying busy between attending college, promoting her new book, So, You’re Crazy Too?, and her new merchandise line called PortwoodAF.

Teen Mom OG airs on Tuesdays at 8/7c on MTV.