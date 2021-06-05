Teen Mom OG fans mock Amber Portwood for studying psychology

Teen Mom fans weren’t very supportive of Amber when she shared that she was doing homework for her psychology courses. Pic credit: MTV

Teen Mom OG fans threw shade at Amber Portwood for her choice of college major and mocked her for a comment about doing homework.

Amber announced in April that she was pursuing a Bachelor’s degree in psychology in applied behavior analysis at Purdue University in West Lafayette, Indiana.

Since then, the MTV star has managed to stay out of controversy for the most part and has shared some of her college journey with her fans.

Teen Mom fan page Teen Mom Chatter on Instagram shared Amber’s Snapchat pic that showed the MTV star posing for a selfie.

She captioned her pic, “Is homework really every day lol jk #clinicalpsychology [prayer emoji] [praise hands emoji] let’s keep up those grades! Can’t fall back so we’re ready[.]”

Fans of the show commented on the post, most of them unsupportive of Amber’s choice of majors

“Wow, going to school instead of being a mom!!” wrote one fan of the show.

“Didn’t she fail her GED” asked another commenter.

Fans mocked Amber sitting on her couch and her infamous machete incident

Another Teen Mom OG fan mocked Amber for sitting on her couch, a topic which has prompted many fans to call her lazy. The fan also mocked Amber’s infamous incident when she allegedly attacked her baby daddy Andrew Glennon with a machete while he held their son, James.

“Homework every day.. Don’t worry.. You can do you homework on your couch too. BTW psychology?? Omg imagine they is someone come too her with really mental problems and she is lying on the couch and scream and you and come with a machete too you. [cry-laughing emoji]” wrote the commenter.

Pic credit: @teenmomchatter/Instagram

Another fan of the show thought Amber was using college as a way to get out of her parental duties.

“Just another excuse not to pay attention to her kids,” said another fan on the post.

Amber has been called out for being absent in her kids’ lives

Amber has been accused of being absent for most of her daughter Leah’s life. Audiences watched this past season as Leah got candid and opened up about her mom’s absence in her life.

Amber’s baby daddy Gary Shirley has been lowkey throwing shade at Amber lately on social media. In two posts honoring his wife, Kristina, Gary subtly hurled insults at his ex.

One fan felt as though Amber’s own struggles with mental health will prevent her from finding work in the psychology field.

“Hope it’s all worth it for her when she can’t find a job in her own field due to mental instability. No one reputable is going to hire her,” the fan commented.

Another fan called Amber out for claiming to be in a clinical psychology program at college.

“You can’t go directly into a clinical psychology program without getting an Honours BA which takes like 5 years so she’s not in a clinical psychology program,” the fan wrote. “Not to mention the GPA to get into a clinical psychology program is almost unattainable, less than 10 people get accepted each year[.]”

Pic credit: @teenmomchatter/Instagram

Amber talked earlier this year about her choice to enroll in college

“This is something I’ve been waiting for for so long,” Amber said earlier this year. She added, “I got my GED almost eight years ago and I’ve wanted to go to college ever since. I feel like this is a step toward a new beginning.”

Amber wanted her kids to know that they should work hard and apply themselves, no matter the circumstances surrounding them.

“I want to show them that you can always turn a negative into a positive,” she explained. “It’s a good message for my kids to see in the future that, ‘Hey, this is what I did. And you can do it, too.”

The mom of two added, “I want them to see that no matter what you’ve been through, you can change. Anybody can change. So just make life what you want to make it, and make it better.”

Teen Mom OG is currently on hiatus.