Teen Mom OG alum Farrah Abraham says Tristan Thompson should get a vasectomy amid paternity scandal

Farrah Abraham said that Tristan Thompson should get a vasectomy after news broke of him fathering another child while still dating Khloe Kardashian.

Teen Mom OG alum Farrah Abraham recently gave her opinion on the Tristan Thompson paternity scandal and she didn’t mince words.

Farrah is known for being outspoken and she proved this point recently when she gave her opinion about Tristan Thompson.

Tristan has made headlines recently when it was revealed that the NBA star fathered a third child with a woman he had an affair with while he was still with Khloe Kardashian.

Tristan is already father to a four-year-old son named Prince and his three-year-old daughter, True, whom he shares with Kardashian.

Teen Mom OG alum Farrah Abraham goes off on Tristan Thompson amid paternity scandal

Farrah caught wind of the recent news and took to her Instagram stories to give her two cents on the matter.

“F**k woman abusers, F**k abortion, F**k @realtristan13,” Farrah wrote in her stories.

“Get a vasectomy WOMANIZERS! 🤮,” Farrah added to her caption. “These poor kids! Jesus!”

Along with her rant, Farrah included a screenshot from an article claiming that Tristan “insisted personal trainer lover get an abortion” and “offered her $75,000 in hush money.”

Farrah isn’t afraid to voice her opinion and her unabashed demeanor has put her at the center of many a controversy over the years.

Farrah was released from MTV when producers discovered she was working in the adult film industry and even named one of her films after the Teen Mom franchise.

Instead of quitting her career in the adult entertainment world, Farrah chose to say goodbye to Teen Mom OG in 2018 after nine seasons.

Farrah Abraham to return to Teen Mom in 2022

Teen Mom fans are in for a treat next month, however, when Farrah returns to MTV and joins moms and dads from the franchise in the Teen Mom: Family Reunion.

Clips for the spinoff show have already garnered plenty of hype, given Farrah’s addition to the cast.

Farrah will join past and present cast members from all three of the Teen Mom franchise shows, including OG, 2, and Young + Pregnant.

The 30-year-old mom of one has promised viewers plenty of drama to come on the reunion spinoff and it looks as though she’ll play a significant role in it.

Farrah’s mom, Debra Danielsen, claimed that her daughter was only hired for the spinoff to “bring the drama,” which most Teen Mom fans will likely welcome, given the show’s dismal ratings as of late.

It looks as though Debra was right, as reports have already surfaced of physical altercations between Farrah and the rest of the cast.

Be sure to tune in next month when Farrah makes her grand re-entrance on MTV for the Teen Mom: Family Reunion.

Teen Mom: Family Reunion and Teen Mom: Girls’ Night In premiere in back-to-back episodes beginning on Tuesday, Jan. 11 at 8/7c on MTV.