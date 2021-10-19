Farrah Abraham and Cheyenne Floyd reportedly got into heated fight during taping of Teen Mom spinoff

Teen Mom OG alum Farrah Abraham reportedly got into a heated altercation with current cast member Cheyenne Floyd during filming for the Teen Mom spinoff show. Pic credit: MTV

While filming the Teen Mom spinoff special, Teen Mom OG alum Farrah Abraham reportedly got into a heated “verbal altercation” with current castmate Cheyenne Floyd.

As previously reported by Monsters & Critics, MTV hand-picked certain cast members from the Teen Mom franchise to film the upcoming Teen Mom spinoff.

Cast members from Teen Mom OG, Teen Mom 2, and Teen Mom: Young + Pregnant were asked to join the cast and film in San Diego County, California.

The presence of the cast members and MTV crews didn’t sit well with the locals, who were “embarrassed” by the “trash” filming in their community.

But now, it’s been reported that the locals weren’t the only ones who got riled during filming.

Farrah Abraham and Cheyenne Floyd reportedly face off during Teen Mom spinoff

Reportedly, Teen Mom OG alum Farrah Abraham got into it with Cheyenne Floyd while filming last month, according to Formation Production in an Instagram post.

In the post on their Instagram Feed, Formation Production included a pic of Farrah and Cheyenne with text that reads, “Farrah and Cheyenne allegedly face-off during retreat spin-off.”

The caption read, “#FPNewsExclusive y’all looks like #TeenMom Retreat is the gift that keeps on giving because reports are now saying Teen Mom OG Stars Cheyenne and Farrah had a very heated verbal altercation with each other while filming the Spin-off last month.”

No details were provided about Farrah and Cheyenne’s altercation, but Teen Mom OG fans chimed in on the post, taking sides in the feud, and voicing their support for their favorite Teen Mom.

Teen Mom OG fans pick sides between Farrah Abraham and Cheyenne Floyd

Teen Mom fans showed their split support for Farrah and Cheyenne. Pic credit: @formationproduction/Instagram

“#TEAMCHEY enough said,” wrote one Teen Mom OG fan of their support for Cheyenne in the altercation.

Another one of Cheyenne’s supporters wrote, “Baby Cheyenne gonna eat her alive”

Farrah had some supporters too and one wrote, “team farrah !!!”

“Farrah bringing it!” wrote another one of Farrah’s supporters on the post.

The cast from the Teen Mom spinoff show was not made aware of their fellow castmates.

So when Farrah arrived on set, not only was the rest of the cast shocked but many of them were apparently enraged at her presence on set, and a physical altercation reportedly broke out upon Farrah’s arrival.

Farrah also complained about the working conditions on the set of the Teen Mom spinoff and threatened not to return to work last month, citing “fatigued” people and failure by MTV to deliver on their contracts.

Did MTV set up the cast to fight?

There have now been several reports that MTV set up the Teen Mom spinoff so that fights would ensue.

Briana and Brittany DeJesus’s mom, Roxanne DeJesus, claimed that MTV provided alcohol to the houseguests, knowing that it would encourage fights.

Teen Mom 2 alum Jenelle Evans, who was ghosted after being asked to film the spinoff, also claimed that MTV “set up” the cast of the spinoff and encouraged the cast to argue while providing them with alcohol.

Farrah’s mother, Debra Danielsen, also reported that MTV only hired her daughter to “bring the drama.”

With or without alcohol, fans of the Teen Mom franchise know what usually happens when the moms are brought together for reunions; so it doesn’t take much to envision what went down inside the spinoff retreat house.

Stay tuned as more information becomes available about the Teen Mom spinoff including a premiere date.

Teen Mom OG airs on Tuesdays at 8/7c on MTV.