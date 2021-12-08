Teen Mom: Family Reunion trailer: Farrah Abraham promises there will be drama among the cast

Farrah Abraham was one of the moms who brought the drama for the Teen Mom: Family Reunion. Pic credit: MTV

Teen Mom OG alum Farrah Abraham brought the drama to the set of the Teen Mom: Family Reunion in the latest trailer for the spinoff show.

As Monsters & Critics previously reported, MTV announced two new spinoff shows coming to the network in January 2022.

Teen Mom: Family Reunion will feature moms and dads from past and present casts of Teen Mom OG, Teen Mom 2, and Teen Mom: Young + Pregnant.

Most Teen Mom fans were just as shocked as the cast when they found out Farrah Abraham was joining the show to “bring the drama,” as her mom Debra Danielsen claimed.

Teen Mom OG alum Farrah Abraham promises drama in Family Reunion spinoff

In MTV’s latest trailer for Teen Mom: Family Reunion, seen below, Farrah teased viewers with an opening that promises controversy off the bat.

“Hey, everyone, it’s Farrah again. That’s right, I’m back,” the former Teen Mom OG star told cameras.

“Get your popcorn ready. This is going to be a wild one,” Farrah said before the trailer showed plenty of action to come next month.

Farrah’s former castmate, Maci Bookout of Teen Mom OG, told the cameras, “Teen Mom has always been a family, so we decided to get everyone together for the first time ever.”

Sign up for our newsletter!

Cameras showed off the beautiful waterfront retreat-style house that the moms and dads stayed in, resembling a setup from The Real World.

Amber Portwood, one of the original Teen Mom OG cast members, could be seen driving with her ex and baby daddy, Gary Shirley, to meet up with the rest of the cast of Family Reunion.

When Gary asked Amber whether she planned to “pop off” on anybody else at the house, Amber replied, “Anybody who’s an a**hole!”

In another clip, Amber charged towards one of her roommates and told them, “I’m the beginning of this motherf***ing franchise!”

Farrah Abraham’s arrival at the Family Reunion house sparks mayhem

When Farrah arrived at the house, however, tensions rose even higher.

“Who the f**k invited Farrah?” Ashley Jones asked upon her arrival.

Later in the clip, Farrah can be seen going at it with Cheyenne Floyd, as Monsters & Critics previously reported the two Teen Mom OG stars got into a scuffle.

Not all of the moments were controversial, though. The moms and dads also shared some fun, sentimental moments together playing water games, drinking, and bonding with their life coach.

But a Teen Mom: Family Reunion wouldn’t be complete without someone being taken away on a stretcher. The end of the clip shows Teen Mom 2’s Briana DeJesus complaining of not being able to breathe before she was wheeled away and loaded into an ambulance.

The Family Reunion spinoff definitely looks like it’s going to bring the drama and excitement that has been missing from the Teen Mom franchise for several seasons, so Teen Mom fans, get ready!

Teen Mom: Family Reunion premieres on Tuesday, Jan. 11 at 8/7c on MTV followed by Teen Mom: Girls’ Night In at 9/8c.