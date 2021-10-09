Farrah Abraham was hired to film Teen Mom spinoff to ‘bring the drama’ says mom Debra Danielsen

Debra Danielsen said MTV hired her daughter Farrah Abraham for the Teen Mom spinoff because her “controversial” behavior “sells.” Pic credit: MTV

Teen Mom OG alum Farrah Abraham has definitely earned a controversial reputation over the years and her mom Debra Danielsen says that’s exactly why she was hired to film the Teen Mom spinoff show.

As previously reported by Monsters & Critics, MTV recently finished filming a Teen Mom spinoff including cast members from Teen Mom OG, Teen Mom 2, and Teen Mom: Young + Pregnant.

Reportedly, Farrah’s addition to the retreat-style house where the Teen Mom spinoff is being filmed caused a physical altercation to break out when the other cast members weren’t happy about her arrival.

The 30-year-old former reality TV star later complained about the working conditions on set and threatened not to return for filming.

Things got out of hand with the cast and crew, according to San Diego County residents, who complained about the Teen Mom spinoff being filmed in their neighborhood.

Debra Danielsen says Farrah Abraham was only hired for Teen Mom spinoff to ‘bring the drama’

Now, Farrah’s mom Debra Danielsen, 63, revealed that the only reason Farrah was asked to join the Teen Mom spinoff was that MTV knew she’d bring drama to the set.

“She was hired to bring the drama. Why would she want to get along with anybody? MTV knows Farrah has a following. They also know she is controversial so it sells,” Debra told The Sun in a recent interview.

Due to Teen Mom OG and Teen Mom 2’s dismal ratings as of late, Debra admitted that the “time is right” for Farrah to rekindle her working relationship with the network.

Debra, who goes by her professional rapper name Debz OG, told the outlet that for her daughter, she views filming the Teen Mom spinoff strictly as a business venture, “It’s a job for Farrah.”

Is MTV sending Teen Mom OG in a new direction?

And according to Debra, Teen Mom is looking to steer the show in a new direction, as viewers are beginning to find the storylines stale.

“I really think the days of TMOG, the way it has been, has come to an end and MTV knows that so they’re doing what they did with Jersey Shore: Family Vacation,” Debra shared.

Debra and Farrah are in the midst of a months-long falling out and the two haven’t spoken to each other since May of this year.

Interestingly, Debra blamed Teen Mom OG for Farrah not speaking to her, claiming that it changed who she was as a person.

Debra also claimed that she is “owed” an apology from Farrah — but it seems as though Farrah either isn’t as bothered by their falling out or she just doesn’t feel the need to make their issues public.

Teen Mom OG airs on Tuesdays at 8/7c on MTV.