Teen Mom fans slam Amber and Ryan over addiction and bad parenting

Amber Portwood and Ryan Edwards of Teen Mom. Pic credit: MTV

On a Teen Mom post that included a clip from the latest episode, fans accused Amber Portwood and Ryan Edwards of substance abuse and bad parenting.

Followers weren’t shy about voicing their opinions on the Instagram post, and not all of them were nice. In the scene, Amber met with her mom at a restaurant to discuss her issues with her daughter, Leah.

Amber explained to her mom that Leah feels betrayed, “like a third wheel,” and second to Amber’s numerous ex-boyfriends. During their conversation, fans noticed that Amber seemed rather toned down and slow to speak.

Get our Teen Mom newsletter!

Amber has publicly struggled with addiction and mental illness

Amber has a history of opioid abuse and arrests, as well as taking anti-psychotic medications to manage her mental illnesses. Some followers thought Amber looked impaired, with one commenting, “Amber high af I don’t care what anyone says. Pilled out.”

She was diagnosed with bipolar disorder and borderline personality disorder and opened up about it to her fellow castmates on a trip to Florida. She told the other teen moms, “Obviously since the day we started this show, I’ve been f**king nuts, so I mean, come on.” Amber has admitted, in detail, to her past issues with addiction, even confessing to using heroin at one point.

Comments Box SVG icons Used for the like, share, comment, and reaction icons

Another follower commented on Amber’s parenting skills with daughter, Leah: “Yeah your kid is gonna grow up and hate you when through their whole childhood you were always chasing men, and never prioritized being a mother. 🤣 doesn’t take a genius.”

Fans react to Amber. Pic credit: @teenmom/Instagram

“She’ll never fix it though because she’s a narcissist and doesn’t have the desire to do anything that doesn’t benefit her. If mtv could please replace her now, her story line is the same dumb bs over and over again. The same conversation over and over again.”

Teen Mom fans noticed Ryan’s appearance and demeanor have changed drastically

In the next clip, Maci Bookout’s ex, Ryan Edwards, is seen at home with his wife, Mackenzie, and their kids, Jagger and Stella. Ryan was seated on a chair with his daughter and the family’s dog.

Ryan looked quite a bit different than how fans first remember him on the show. He appeared disheveled, with a head full of gray hair, and he was subdued.

His speech was slowed, and he seemed to have trouble making eye contact while Mackenzie was talking to him. Given his drug addiction history, including using heroin, many fans speculated that he is still using drugs.

Teen Mom fans slammed Ryan. Pic credit: @teenmom/Instagram

Fans took to the comments section to voice their opinions

One fan said, “Ryan and Amber are the same. Their children do not trust them as they have put others and substances ahead of their children. They are both inconsistent. They have to do the work and stay consistent so their children feel safe to spend time with them.”

Fans continued to comment. Pic credit: @teenmom/Instagram

Ryan has been to rehab and arrested for drug-related charges multiple times. His addiction and legal issues have contributed to his strained relationship with Bentley.

Being in the spotlight can magnify even the smallest imperfections. Whether Amber and Ryan are still struggling with drug addiction is unknown, but fans certainly have strong opinions about their personal lives — like it or not, it’s par for the course for reality TV stars.

Teen Mom airs on Tuesdays at 8/7c on MTV.