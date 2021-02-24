Ryan Edwards car crash lawsuit headed to trial: Teen Mom OG dad accused of ‘negligence’

Ryan Edwards will be going to trial to face a lawsuit following a car accident. Pic credit: MTV

Teen Mom OG star Ryan Edwards has had his fair share of challenges throughout the years he’s been filming.

Ryan has struggled with addiction and has been arrested on several different occasions on drug-related charges.

In 2017 Ryan married his wife Mackenzie. Fans were horrified as they watched Ryan almost fall asleep at the wheel while he drove the couple to their wedding.

Following the wedding, he spent a short time in a rehab facility to try and get help. Despite the time he spent there, he continued to struggle and required help from a more intensive program which he attended in 2018.

Ryan has continued to have a hard time being there for his son Bentley who he shares with Maci Bookout. His parents have often stepped in to spend time with Bentley and have come to Ryan’s defense on several occasions as to why he has been an absent father.

Most recently, it has now emerged Ryan will be heading to trial after being sued for alleged negligence in a car accident which is claimed to have left another person injured.

Ryan’s car accident

In August of 2018, Ryan was involved in a car accident with a man named James Byrne.

According to The Sun, James filed a complaint in July 2019 and alleged that Ryan “negligently and recklessly” rear-ended him with his truck. He said Ryan “violently” struck his car while he was stopped at a red light.

Court papers said, “The collision was of such force as to cause the back of Mr. Byrne’s head to strike the rear window of his pickup truck and break the window.”

James also said Ryan’s dog may have interfered with his driving, with the dog allegedly sitting in the front passenger seat. He said Ryan drove “while distracted” and “recklessly”.

Ryan previously responded to the allegations and said that he could “neither admit nor deny” that James was stopped at a red light.

The case is heading to trial

It now looks like the case will be going to trial this year.

James reported that he had suffered physical impairment and disability, physical pain and suffering, loss of capacity for the enjoyment of life, and medical, rehabilitation and medication expenses.

He and his wife are suing Ryan for $290,000, with claims his wife has also suffered from a loss of companionship due to James’s injuries.

Ryan previously requested that James and Janet Byrne provide proof of the injuries and the loss of companionship.

He has now reportedly amended his initial response to the allegations and admitted fault for contributing to the accident but has denied that he was driving recklessly.

The Sun reported that the trial is set to begin on June 30, 2021 and is expected to last two to three days.

Teen Mom OG airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on MTV.