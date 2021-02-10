Lists Recaps Reviews Interviews Explainers Stories
Ryan Edwards facing lawsuit for car accident that ‘left driver with physical impairment and disability’


Teen Mom OG star is being sued by alleged victims of a 2018 car crash
Teen Mom OG star Ryan Edwards is being sued for $290,000. Pic credit: MTV

Teen Mom OG star Ryan Edwards is in potential hot water stemming from a car accident that occurred in 2018.

A couple, James and Janet Byrne, are suing the 33-year-old, claiming he drove “negligently and recklessly” when he rear-ended James’s 1997 Nissan pickup.

The couple are demanding a total of $290,000 from Edwards.

James was stopped at a red traffic signal when Ryan rear-ended his vehicle with his 2018 Ford pickup truck.

The alleged victim claims that he was “violently” struck by the MTV star.

He also says that Ryan had his dog in the passenger seat, and “should have known” that the dog would “interfere” with his driving.  

The court papers claim that “The collision was of such force as to cause the back of Mr. Byrne’s head to strike the rear window of his pickup truck and break the window.”

Couple wants $290,000 from Ryan Edwards

The alleged car crash victim and his wife want the MTV star to pay them a total of $290,000 due to the accident.

James claims that he has “permanent episodic dizziness” caused by bodily injuries sustained from the accident.

Furthermore, he also stated in court documents to have suffered physical pain, physical impairment and disability. The accident has also reportedly affected his capacity to enjoy life and he claims he’s had to pay for rehabilitation plus medical expenses.

James also claimed, because of his injuries, his wife Janet “suffered and will suffer a loss of the companionship.”

Due to this, James wants the Teen Mom OG star to pay $260,000 in injuries, damages, and losses, plus an extra $30,000 to Janet for her loss of companionship. 

Ryan has denied all the claims made against him and a trial date is pending.

Ryan already has a lot on his plate

The MTV star already has quite a lot going on his life. The newest season of Teen Mom OG just started and viewers are already bashing the dad-of-three.

We witnessed a heartbreaking scene in the latest episode involving the 11-year-old son that Ryan shares with Maci Bookout.

Bentley asked to go to therapy with his dad to try and fix their relationship and it made Maci break down in tears to see her son heartbroken over his relationship with Ryan.

Teen Mom OG airs Tuesday nights at 8/7c on MTV.

