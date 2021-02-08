Teen Mom fans are now realizing how old Ryan Edwards was when Maci Bookout got pregnant and they are mad

Teen Mom fans are furious upon finding out Ryan Edwards’ age when he got Maci Bookout pregnant with their son Bentley. Pic credit: MTV

As if Teen Mom fans needed another reason to dislike Maci Bookout’s former fiance Ryan Edwards, it seems many of them are just finding out how old Ryan was when he got Maci pregnant with their son, Bentley.

The former couple, who was first featured on the MTV hit show 16 & Pregnant, have been at odds for years following their final breakup that played out on Teen Mom.

However, now it seems fans are actually paying attention to the age gap of the pair at the time of Maci’s pregnancy and they aren’t too happy about it.

Teen Mom fans say they didn’t need another reason to dislike Ryan

It all started with a user on Reddit who wanted to remind Teen Mom fans about the couple’s age gap at the time of the pregnancy.

“Reminder: Ryan Edwards was 20 years old when he knocked up a 16-year-old Maci,” the Reddit user wrote as the heading of a lengthy rant.

The post then continued to explain the dynamics of their relationship and pointed out that Ryan had no business hanging around and partying with high schoolers. They also insinuated that Ryan’s parents were just as much to blame since they allowed their son to engage with minors.

Other Reddit users weighed in with their own opinions.

“Fudge thanks for giving me another reason to find Ryan gross,” wrote one user.

Another commented, “I had no idea? This makes me think even worse about this jerk off.”

One user took the opportunity to find both Maci and Ryan’s birthdays to confirm the age gap and stated, “In case anyone is curious like me: Ryan was born in January of 1988 and MAci was born in Augus of 1991, which is about a 3.5 year age gap. Bentley’s birthday is October of 2008, which means he was conceived Jan/Feb 2008, when Ryan had just turned 20 and Maci was 16.5. GROSS.”

Ryan has a strained relationship with his eldest son Bentley

In a recent Teen Mom OG episode, it was revealed that Maci and Ryan’s son, Bentley, was having a hard time navigating his relationship with his dad.

Ryan has had a long battle with drug addiction and has been in trouble with the law several times over the years. Some of his legal troubles include a restraining order that Maci and her husband, Taylor McKinney, had filed against him after receiving threats.

All of this cumulated with Bentley asking to go to therapy with Ryan in order to have a better relationship with his dad.

Unfortunately, his first meeting with a therapist had Maci in tears when she learned that Bentley was feeling neglected by Ryan. It seems unlikely that Ryan will have what it takes to step up and be a dad to Bentley.

