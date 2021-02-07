Amber Portwood claims daughter Leah likes ex-boyfriend Dimitri Garcia so why did the Teen Mom star dump him?

Teen Mom OG star Amber Portwood admits daughter Leah likes her ex-boyfriend Dimitri Garcia. Pic credit: MTV

Teen Mom OG star Amber Portwood is opening up about her relationship and break up with ex-boyfriend Dimitri Garcia.

The pair, who recently called it quits when Amber ended their relationship, have kept in contact since their break up, according to Amber.

Now, Amber has given an update on where their relationship stands.

Amber says she and Dimitri are ‘dating’

During her chat with E! News, Amber dished on her current situation with the Belgian beau.

She shared, “I haven’t seen Dimitri in 11 months. I still have love for him and we still talk. He’s a good guy. He’s a great guy.”

Amber continued to gush about the love she has for Dimitri and the fact that he’s a “genuine guy.”

“I’ve never in my life met such a genuine guy. You can’t throw somebody like that away for 11 months. To sit there and say that I know what’s going to happen tomorrow or when he’s going to be coming back, that would be a lie,” she shared. “I do say that we’re dating and no, I don’t say we’re boyfriend and girlfriend.”

Since Amber and Dimitri have called it quits, fans have wondered why she chose to end their relationship. It seems that the reason is as simple as “it’s not you, it’s me.” Amber admitted that she’s trying to work on bettering herself.

“My whole vision at the moment is on my own personal growth and focusing on my children,” she said.

Amber has shifted focus to her children, including her 2-year-old son, James, who she shares with ex-boyfriend Andrew Glennon, and 12-year-old Leah, that she shares with former fiance Gary Shirley, is a move in the right direction.

Amber shares that daughter Leah likes Dimitri

Amber also revealed that she recently spoke to her daughter, Leah, to ask what her thoughts were on Dimitri.

She was surprised by Leah’s answer, “I just asked Leah one day, ‘What do you think about Dimitri?’ and she’s like, ‘I don’t know. I like him.'”

“She’s [Leah] not one to lie because when I asked about another one, she went, ‘No, I didn’t like him.’ That’s just Leah,” she said. “If Leah doesn’t like somebody, then that means a lot to me…She just wants to see her mom happy just like her mom wants to see her happy.”

Teen Mom OG airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on MTV.