Teen Mom: Family Reunion cast says everyone invited to film amid Mackenzie McKee’s claims she was left out

The moms from the Teen Mom franchise gave different accounts of whether Mackenzie McKee was left out of the Family Reunion. Pic credit: MTV

Despite Teen Mom OG star Mackenzie McKee’s claims that she was purposely left out of filming for Teen Mom: Family Reunion, her castmates are saying otherwise.

Teen Mom: Family Reunion premieres this week on MTV, and fans of the franchise are excited for the new spinoff show, which promises plenty of drama.

The spinoff is being advertised as having “cast members from across the Teen Mom franchise embark on a tropical vacation featuring unexpected guests, new friendships and deep dives into family and relationship drama.”

With all of the hype surrounding the new spinoff, MTV has amped up the release of promo pics and trailers for the show.

Teen Mom OG star Mackenzie McKee claims she wasn’t invited to film Family Reunion

Teen Mom fans noticed that Mackenzie McKee was missing from advertisements and when one curious fan asked Mackenzie about it, she claimed MTV didn’t invite her.

“Why are u not in the [sic] teen mom pics?” the fan asked Mackenzie before continuing, “I think it was an advertisement for the show. Some said u were not working w MTV anymore. I hope that’s not true.”

Mackenzie’s response was that MTV lied to her, telling her fan, “I was told the show wasn’t even happening 🤔 but life is good. What’s meant to be will be.”

On another occasion, Mackenzie told a fan that she was “not invited” by MTV to film the Teen Mom: Family Reunion.

However, some of the cast of Teen Mom: Family Reunion recently answered fan questions of their own and they gave a different account of who MTV asked to film the spinoff show.

Teen Mom: Family Reunion cast claim all moms were invited to film spinoff

Mackenzie’s Teen Mom OG castmate, Cheyenne Floyd, answered fans’ questions during a Q&A on Instagram recently.

One of Cheyenne’s fans asked her, “Why weren’t all cast members there?”

“Everyone was invited 🤷🏽‍♀️,” Cheyenne answered.

Pic credit: @cheynotshy/Instagram

Another mom from the Teen Mom franchise, Jade Cline of Teen Mom 2, will be taking part in the Teen Mom: Family Reunion spinoff.

Jade also answered fan questions recently during an Instagram Q&A and received a question from a fan, similar to Cheyenne’s.

One of Jade’s fans asked her, “Did all the moms get an invitation? Cause u know.. some are saying no.. lol.”

Jade’s reply was similar to Cheyenne’s and she responded, “To my knowledge every mom got an invite to come.”

Another mom from the Teen Mom franchise, Teen Mom 2 alum Jenelle Evans, also claimed she wasn’t invited to participate in filming for the spinoff show, despite MTV inviting both present and former cast members (like Teen Mom OG alum Farrah Abraham).

Pic credit: @jadecline_/Instagram

Jenelle claimed that MTV initially reached out to pitch the idea to her, but when she asked if her husband David Eason could tag along, she said MTV cut all communication and ghosted her.

Mackenzie McKee has had a tough year between personal issues and the backlash she received last year, resulting in being shunned by both MTV and her Teen Mom OG castmates.

However, Mackenzie vowed to make this her best year ever and ignore her haters, despite feuds with castmates and personal issues.

Mackenzie recently told her fans, “2022 is MY year and I’m claiming it. I get to wake up and choose happiness, humbleness, kindness, and joy. What a life to live.”

Teen Mom: Family Reunion premieres on Tuesday, January 11 at 8/7c on MTV.