Teen Mom OG spoilers: Cast opens up about filming with Farrah Abraham again in reunion preview

Maci Bookout and Amber Portwood talked about what it was like filming with their former castmate Farrah Abraham again. Pic credit: MTV

The highly-anticipated Teen Mom Reunion Special airs tonight on MTV, and some of the current cast members talked about meeting up with their former castmate, Farrah Abraham.

Farrah Abraham was a cast member on Teen Mom OG for nine seasons, from its inception in 2009 until 2017 when she was fired from the franchise.

Farrah’s work in the adult film industry conflicted with the message that Teen Mom OG producers wanted to portray on the show.

It’s been four years since Farrah graced MTV’s screens and some of the current Teen Mom OG cast members talked about what it was like filming again with Farrah.

Maci Bookout, Amber Portwood talk filming with Farrah Abraham on Teen Mom OG reunion

In a preview clip from tonight’s Teen Mom OG reunion, Maci Bookout, Amber Portwood, and Catelynn Baltierra sat on the couch to talk with Dr. Drew and Nessa Diab, the reunion’s hosts.

Dr. Drew starts off the clip by telling Amber and Maci, “We hear you took part in the Teen Mom Family Reunion.”

Without giving away any spoilers, Dr. Drew asked the moms to share their experiences filming the spinoff special, set to air on Tuesday, January 11 on MTV.

Maci gave a description of the spinoff special, saying, “All of the girls from the Teen Mom franchise all cast basically living together somewhat, and um, and doing like physical fun activities and we also had a life coach.”

Get our Teen Mom newsletter!

“And I hear there was a surprise guest [appearance] from an old classmate, so to speak,” Dr. Drew added.

“Yes, there was,” Maci added as Amber and Catelynn giggled.

Dr. Drew asked the ladies how it was hanging out with Farrah, the surprise castmate on the Teen Mom Family Reunion.

Amber spoke up and revealed, “We really tried to make her feel better.”

Farrah Abraham ‘brought the drama’ to the Teen Mom Family Reunion

Amber and Maci agreed that Farrah conflicted not just with the cast of Teen Mom 2, but everyone from all the casts.

Farrah graced the current cast with a prerecorded message, thanking Amber and Maci for a good time filming the Teen Mom Family Reunion. Catelynn wasn’t able to film for the spinoff.

Farrah went on to promise viewers a sneak peek of the Teen Mom Family Reunion to be played during Part Two and confirmed that there was plenty of drama.

As previously reported by Monsters & Critics, Farrah’s arrival at the resort-style house for the Teen Mom Family Reunion caused quite the commotion.

Reportedly, a physical altercation broke out when Farrah arrived at the house to film. And according to Farrah’s mom, Debra Danielsen, her daughter was hired to “bring the drama.”

As Teen Mom OG fans know, Debra wasn’t wrong – Farrah brings the drama wherever she goes, so viewers can finally look forward to the old-school action they’ve been missing.

The Teen Mom OG Reunion Special airs tonight, Tuesday, November 30 at 8/7 on MTV. Teen Mom Family Reunion premieres on Tuesday, January 11 at 8/7c on MTV.