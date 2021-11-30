MTV announces premiere dates for two new Teen Mom crossover-spinoff specials, promises to bring the drama

Castmates from Teen Mom OG and Teen Mom 2 collided for the Teen Mom: Family Reunion and Teen Mom: Girls’ Night In specials. Pic credit: MTV

Teen Mom fans, there’s good news – MTV has announced two new spinoff specials premiering back-to-back in January 2022.

As Monsters & Critics previously reported, the casts from Teen Mom OG, Teen Mom 2, and Teen Mom: Young + Pregnant collided to form the cast of the Teen Mom spinoff.

We now know there are actually two spinoffs in the works: The Teen Mom: Family Reunion, which we’ve previously referred to as the spinoff special, and Teen Mom: Girls’ Night In.

Teen Mom: Family Reunion set to bring the drama

Slated as the “mother of all reunions,” Teen Mom: Family Reunion promises to bring the drama, combining Teen Mom OG cast members Maci Bookout, Amber Portwood, and Cheyenne Floyd with Teen Mom 2 castmates Leah Messer, Briana DeJesus, Jade Cline, and Ashley Jones.

Alongside the moms from the current casts of the Teen Mom franchise, special guest and Teen Mom OG alum Farrah Abraham will be joining the cast to stir up some drama.

There are also some surprise guests promised, besides Farrah Abraham, both from past and the present casts of the Teen Mom franchise.

Coming together to celebrate their unique bonds and connect with moms (and dads) from other casts, the cast of Teen Mom: Family Reunion promises “fun, sun, and new friendships.” Check out a preview clip below:

Teen Mom: Family Reunion will air in eight, one-hour long segments playing every Tuesday night at 8/7c on MTV beginning January 11.

Teen Mom: Girls’ Night In to combine casts from Teen Mom OG and Teen Mom 2

Teen Mom: Girls’ Night In, the other new spinoff special, will feature moms from the cast of Teen Mom OG watching episodes of Teen Mom 2 and offering up their thoughts on the biggest moments on the show.

The moms will laugh at each other’s kids having tantrums, sympathize with each other’s struggles, and give their unfiltered opinions on the rest of the cast, including Teen Mom 2’s Jade Cline’s Brazilian butt lift surgery.

Teen Mom OG’s Amber Portwood, Catelynn Baltierra, Cheyenne Floyd, and Maci Bookout will star in Teen Mom: Girls’ Night Out for 10 hour-long episodes every Tuesday night at 9/8c on MTV beginning January 11.

Some of the cast of Teen Mom: Family Reunion. Pic credit: MTV

The announcement of Teen Mom: Girls’ Night In is an exciting twist to the franchise, which has been struggling to bring in views over the last several seasons.

While Teen Mom: Family Reunion was still filming, reports surfaced that several fights broke out within the house between the cast.

Farrah Abraham, who is one of the former Teen Mom OG cast members participating in the Family Reunion, caused a quite a stir when she arrived at the retreat-style house.

There were also reports of fights between Briana and Brittany DeJesus, their friend Jade Cline, and Ashley Jones.

Be sure to tune in tonight for part one of the Season 9B Teen Mom Reunion Special and get a sneak peek of the moms on Teen Mom: Family Reunion.

Teen Mom: Family Reunion and Teen Mom: Girls’ Night In air back-to-back on Tuesday, January 11 starting at 8/7c on MTV.