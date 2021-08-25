Teen Mom 2 fans think Jade Cline got ‘ripped off’ on BBL surgery, mock her twerking skills

Teen Mom 2 fans weren’t impressed with Jade Cline’s results from her Brazilian butt lift, nor her twerking skills. Pic credit: MTV

Jade recently hung out with her BFF and castmate, Briana DeJesus, who flew from her home state of Florida to Jade’s home state of Indiana.

Jade and Briana spent some time enjoying each other’s company while they filmed for the upcoming season of Teen Mom 2.

Both ladies shared pics and video from their excursions together in Indianapolis, as did Briana’s sister, Brittany DeJesus, who tagged along for the visit.

In one of those videos, Brittany shared footage of Jade twerking on the sidewalk at night while Brittany cheered her on as she filmed.

Teen Mom 2 fans react to Jade Cline’s BBL results and twerking skills

Teen Mom Shade Room shared the video on their Instagram page and Teen Mom 2 fans couldn’t help but comment on Jade’s results from her Brazilian butt lift, as well as her less-than-impressive twerking skills.

“Jade went through all that for that[?]” one Teen Mom 2 fan asked on the post.

“I feel bad that she went through so much with that surgery for those results,” commented another fan of the show.

Another fan of Teen Mom 2 asked, “Is she gone get that fixed or what?”

“They did jade wrong she need her money back now ❗❗😂” commented another fan on the page.

“Wait….what? Jade better sue her surgeon because he f***ed her ass up….literally!” said another fan of Teen Mom 2.

Ashley Jones offers help to Jade

One of Jade’s castmates from Teen Mom 2 saw Brittany’s footage on another Instagram page and shared it on her own Instagram Stories.

Ashley Jones, the newest cast member to join Teen Mom 2 last season, shared Jade’s video and offered to give Jade some lessons in twerking.

Ashley added the text, “@jadecline I’ll help you baby 😂” to her Instagram Story.

Jade’s Brazilian butt lift surgery and 360° liposuction were documented for Teen Mom 2. Viewers watched as Jade suffered from excruciating pain during her recovery.

Since she’s healed from surgery, Jade has been showing off her new physique on social media in sultry selfies and professional pics.

The 24-year-old mom of one recently debuted a new platinum blonde hair makeover to accompany her new body and complete her new look.

What do you think of Jade’s Brazilian butt lift results? And do you think she could use some twerking lessons from Ashley Jones?

Teen Mom 2 is currently on hiatus.