New Teen Mom spinoff reportedly on the horizon, will include cast from three shows

MTV is reportedly gearing up for a new spinoff within the Teen Mom franchise. It is sort of like an all-stars edition of the show.

It is being reported that cast members from Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant, Teen Mom 2, and Teen Mom OG will be asked to participate in the spinoff, but nothing has been finalized quite yet.

It’s not clear how many cast members will participate in the special as there are still details left to be worked out before filming begins.

Teen Mom All-stars in the works?

The Ashley’s Reality Roundup has just reported that producers are currently working on a new Teem Mom “all-stars” type show which will include cast members from the various shows. The idea is to have the women together on a sort of health retreat, and they would stay together at a spa or hotel for a period of time.

This would be a welcome change and a very different dynamic from the other shows where the cast members often film with their own family and friends and rarely with each other.

A source told the media outlet that “The producers are hoping that, by putting girls who never work together in the same setting, it will be interesting…They are thinking the girls will do ‘healing exercises’ together like sound therapy, etc., and maybe group therapy.”

Another source revealed that “All of the details are being worked out on a production level right now, but as of right now, they want this to be at least a multiple-episode special. But it’s kind of a hard sell because the pay is low. It’s similar to what the girls got for their 16 and Pregnant episode.”

Teen Moms already signed on for spinoff

Reportedly some of the MTV cast members have already signed on to participate in the Teen Mom spinoff, which is likely to be filmed in San Diego, California, for about two weeks.

So far, the cast members asked to participate in the show are Young and Pregnant stars Kayla Sessler and Kiaya Elliott, Teen Mom 2 star Briana DeJesus and her sister Brittany DeJesus, as well as Jade Cline, who might be bringing a friend.

Teen Mom OG star Amber Portwood has reportedly been asked to participate, but so far, she has not confirmed.

Meanwhile, a few other cast members were asked but declined the offer. One being Chelsea Houska, who a source said, “They were really hoping to get her back for at least one day, but she wasn’t interested.”

Teen Mom 2 cast members Kailyn Lowry and Leah Messer seem to have also turned down the opportunity. And, it’s being reported that Jenelle Evans was not asked to participate.

Season 9 of Teen Mom OG premieres on September 7 at 8/7c on MTV.