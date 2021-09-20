New details emerge in Teen Mom spinoff fight, Maci Bookout rumored to join the cast

The casts of Teen Mom OG and Teen Mom 2 are colliding for a Teen Mom retreat spinoff after a fight broke out in the house. Pic credit: MTV

After a fight broke out where cast members from both Teen Mom OG and Teen Mom 2 are filming a retreat spinoff show, more details have emerged and Maci Bookout is rumored to be joining the cast next.

The casts of both Teen Mom OG and Teen Mom 2 are currently filming a retreat spinoff show and news broke recently of a reported fight among the houseguests.

Briana and Brittany DeJesus, along with their Teen Mom 2 castmates Ashley Jones and Jade Cline, reportedly had an altercation already while filming the spinoff.

Briana and Brittany’s mom, Roxanne DeJesus, went on a social media tirade, calling out MTV for placing her daughters in what she perceived to be a compromised situation because they provided alcohol to the girls, knowing a fight would ensue.

As previously reported by Monsters & Critics, Roxanne took to Instagram on September 15 and told her followers that Briana, Brittany, and Jade were asked to leave after an altercation broke out with Ashley Jones.

New details about the Teen Mom retreat spinoff

Now, new details have emerged about the incident, along with news about more Teen Mom cast members joining the spinoff.

According to a source close to The Ashley’s Reality Roundup, the Teen Mom retreat spinoff has continued filming, despite the blowout last week.

The source told The Ashley, “The first night was supposed to be just the girls of the cast hanging out, and everyone making up with the girls who they had fights with in the past.”

The behind-the-scenes source added, “They hoped everyone would make-up on camera and then they could all move on without tension but that didn’t work out.”

Reportedly, MTV’s producers were hopeful that Ashley and Jade would reconcile — the two were involved in an infamous Teen Mom: Young + Pregnant reunion fight — but that didn’t happen.

“Ashley refused to apologize to Jade, and that pissed Jade off big time,” the source continued.

Although Briana, Brittany, Jade, and a friend of Jade’s were asked to leave the house and were sent to a different location, they have not been fired from the show, despite rumors they were.

Ashley Jones denied that she had any part in causing the scuffle, and said that she was “ganged up on” and didn’t “attack” anyone.

According to The Ashley, all of the other original castmates have stayed in the retreat home, located in San Diego county.

More Teen Mom OG cast members to join the spinoff

Also according to The Ashley, two Teen Mom OG stars are set to join the cast — Maci Bookout and Gary Shirley, Amber Portwood’s ex.

The Ashley also reported that Amber Portwood is already on location, as well as Briana’s baby daddy Devoin Austin and Ashley Jones’s baby daddy Bar Smith.

In addition to Teen Mom OG and Teen Mom 2 cast members, some of the moms from Teen Mom: Young + Pregnant will be joining to film as well, including Kayla Sessler, Kiaya Elliott, and Brianna Jaramillo.

The source added that living arrangements will allow each castmate their privacy, telling The Ashley, “Each cast member has their own room, so it won’t be like The Challenge or Jersey Shore where they’re all living together in one big house.”

“They are doing activities together and hanging out by the pool and things like that together, though,” they added.

Things are bound to get interesting and dramatic whenever the cast of any of the Teen Mom shows get together, as evidenced by several previous reunion specials.

We’ll report more information about this unique Teen Mom set-up as we get it, so stay tuned!

Teen Mom OG airs on Tuesdays at 8/7c on MTV and Teen Mom 2 is currently on hiatus.