Teen Mom 2: See what sport Leah Messer’s youngest daughter is learning to play

Teen Mom 2 veteran Leah Messer’s youngest daughter, Adalynn Calvert, has taken up a new sport with the help of her Aunt Victoria.

Leah’s sister, Victoria, shared a series of pics on her Instagram account of herself with Addie learning how to snap a football.

In the pics, Addie was wearing a green tie dyed sleeveless t-shirt, black leggings and pink cowboy boots as she faced her Aunt Victoria.

Victoria, wearing a pink and black floral top, shredded jeans, and white sandals, held a football on the ground as she looked at Addie.

Addie takes after her Aunt Victoria

Victoria wrote, “@adalynncalvert learning to play football. I hope to one day see her on the field just as her Aunt did. She reminds me [a lot] of myself when i first started playing. She is going to be good, i feel it. Girls play football too.💯❤”

Leah was sure to comment on the post, writing, “I’m scared 😅”

Another one of Victoria’s followers commented, “I feel like you two are quite similar. 😂😂😂😂”

Leah replied, “yep!” and Victoria responded, “for sure my mini. ❤”

Victoria met her Costa Rican boyfriend on an episode of Teen Mom 2

Fans of the show may remember Leah’s sister, Victoria, mostly from her appearance on an episode when the two vacationed in Costa Rica.

Victoria ended up meeting a local named Royer, and the two had a short-lived romance during her stay that ended with Victoria becoming pregnant.

She since welcomed a son, Cai, but has been living in United States while Royer remains in Costa Rica.

Addie is a fan favorite among the Teen Mom 2 kids

Leah’s daughter, Addie, has caught the attention of MTV audiences for her wit and charm. The sassy eight-year-old has made appearances on the Teen Mom 2 reunion specials, always making others laugh with her one-liners.

Leah shares daughter Addie with her ex-husband, Jeremy Calvert. The two married in 2012 and welcomed daughter Adalynn in 2013, only to divorce in 2015.

Addie’s parents, Leah and Jeremy, struggled during their marriage

Jeremy and Leah’s marriage lasted three years, but their union was rocked by Leah’s addiction to prescription pain medication and a major reason for their split.

Leah eventually got the help she needed and recently admitted that going to rehab made her a better mom. She said, “And when I came home in 2015, I believe that’s when I was like, ‘Nah, it’s time to change our entire life around, kind of cut out even family members for a while.’”

“That’s probably what changed my perspective and really changed how I wanted to raise my daughters,” Leah revealed.

Jeremy revealed his battle with COVID-19 earlier this season on Teen Mom 2. Leah was concerned about herself and her three girls contracting the virus, especially because Addie had direct contact with Jeremy.

Things seem to be looking up for the reality tv star, with a new career in real estate, some promising news about her daughter Ali’s health, and a project in the works with BFF and fellow Teen Mom 2 star, Kail Lowry.

