Teen Mom 2 returns next week — Here’s what to expect during Season 10B

Leah giving her daughters the run down on women’s health. Pic credit: MTV

Teen Mom 2 is returning to television on May 4, and MTV released a special sneak peek to tease the Season 10B premiere.

The clip showed longtime cast member Leah Messer having a conversation with her daughters about women’s health. Messer then lets Teen Mom audiences follow her to the doctor’s office after a breast cancer scare.

This season ensures to address these important issues and give a glimpse into the difficulties Leah, Jade Cline, Kailyn Lowry, Briana DeJesus, and new addition Ashley Jones experience being mothers during this tumultuous time.

Get our Teen Mom newsletter!

Teem Mom 2’s Leah Messer stresses importance of women’s health amid own health scare

In the sneak peek MTV posted to their Instagram, Leah teaches her daughters, 11-year-old Ali and Aleeah, exactly what a self-examination is.

Messer explained that they must conduct self-examinations of their breasts to look for any lumps, which is a possible indicator of breast cancer. She walked through exactly what to do; one week after your period, you feel around your breasts and inspect them to see if anything is out of the ordinary.

The National Breast Cancer Foundation concurs that early detection of any cancerous lumps can be life-saving.

The mother of three shared that as her daughters get older, she wanted to make sure that they were educated on this topic and felt comfortable coming to her with any questions.

Messer then revealed that she had found a lump on her own breast, and her gynecologist recommended that she receive an ultrasound to see if it should be a call for concern.

Leah got candid about her uncertainty and worry before her appointment.

“I don’t know how to feel,” she expressed in the trailer. “I mean, I don’t want to speak anything into existence, but I just want to be extra cautious and make sure that… I keep up with my own health, so I can continue to take care of my babies.”

Leah’s daughters, Ali and Aleeah, listening intently to their mom’s instructions on how to do a self-examination. Pic credit: MTV

Followers of the Teen Mom Instagram responded with respect toward Leah about raising awareness for women’s health. Some even commented that they, as adult women, had no idea about the one-week period Leah described in the teaser.

Ashley Jones and Bariki Smith, the newest Teen Mom 2 parents

Perhaps the biggest change going into this season is the introduction of Young and Pregnant’s Ashley Jones and her fiance Bariki Smith to the Teen Mom 2 family.

Her addition to the program came after series regular and fan favorite Chelsea Houska decided to leave the franchise. Although Chelsea’s departure made fans wary of tuning in at all, Ashley and Bariki may be the cast shake-up the show needs.

A clip from the upcoming season showed Bariki’s proposal to Ashley, so audiences will be able to see the development of their relationship as they raise their 3-year-old daughter, Holly.

Season premiere teases new storylines

The rest of the returning cast all have drama of their own. Jade Cline is seen in the trailer declaring that she never wants to get married.

Cline has been in an on-and-off relationship with baby daddy Sean Austin for years. And recently, it seemed that the couple was engaged after Jade posted on social media wearing a diamond on her ring finger.

But, Jade just confirmed that she and Sean broke up after fans noticed some photos they took together were deleted from her Instagram.

This season will also focus on Kailyn Lowry’s struggles navigating co-parenting with her ex-boyfriend Chris Lopez. Kail and Chris share two children together, and they have described their relationship as a “work in progress.”

Briana DeJesus was only seen in the trailer for a split second getting a tattoo from her new boyfriend, Javi Gonzalez.

This new season of Teen Mom promises to display the trials and tribulations of motherhood, and audiences are hoping to see all of the drama that comes from it.

Teen Mom 2 returns on May 4 at 8/7c on MTV.