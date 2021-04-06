Bariki Smith angry over Teen Mom 2 snub as fiancee Ashley Jones introduced to fans

Bariki anxious to propose to Ashley Jones in Teen Mom’s sneak peek. Pic credit: MTV

Teen Mom 2’s newest dad, Bariki Smith, trashed the franchise after they excluded him from his fiancée, Ashley Jones’ casting announcement.

The Season 11 sneak peek featured Bariki’s surprise proposal to his on-again-off-again girlfriend.

After the clip was shared, Smith was offended by the omission of his name in the caption.

Bariki Smith sounds off on how Teen Mom 2 does not mention him

Last December, Ashley Jones was officially named the replacement of franchise mainstay Chelsea Houska.

Last week, MTV released a snippet that showed a glimpse of the two 24-year-olds’ experiences raising their 3-year-old daughter, Holly Lockett-Smith.

The announcement read, “Surprise! @_mermaidbarbie is officially joining the #TeenMom2 family. Here is the most special look at what’s to come for her next season!”

In the preview, Smith takes Ashley on a romantic stroll down a pier.

“So, I’ve tried this, what? This is now the third time,” Bariki started his proposal. “And I’ve messed up the other ones.”

When Jones realized what was happening she began to tear up.

He continued, “I want to apologize, and tell you that I appreciate you, and you’ve been with me through a lot.”

This heartwarming and tender moment gave the Teen Mom 2 audience new insight into their relationship. Bariki was confused as to why exactly he was not tagged or included in the tweet.

He replied underneath the network’s post, “Y’all gone get enough of not acknowledging me as a father and important figure on this show blood.” He ended the message with a middle finger emoji.

One Twitter user summarized the general confusion over his comments.

Teen Mom 2 fans are now wondering why it seems like Bariki has a serious issue with the program.

Ashley and Bariki’s Teen Mom 2 journey

The couple has had a long history with the MTV series as Ashley Jones joined the cast of Teen Mom: Young & Pregnant in 2018.

Fans remember that Bariki and Ashley were first engaged during that season, but broke it off. Their relationship has always been tumultuous, so fans are anticipating seeing how exactly they managed to mend it.

Recently, Bariki decided to further his education and attend community college. He posted about how he felt it would also be beneficial to further himself as a whole.

So while Bariki is turning this new leaf, his reply to the Teen Mom tweet shows that he also wants this change to be recognized by the franchise and the fans.

Teen Mom 2 returns Tuesday, May 4 at 8/7c on MTV.