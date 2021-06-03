Teen Mom 2: Leah Messer’s fans call her out for filming private talks with her girls

Leah’s fans don’t think she should publicize talks with her girls about private matters Pic credit: MTV

Teen Mom 2 star Leah Messer came under fire by her fans for oversharing private moments between her and her three daughters.

Leah shared an Instagram post ahead of this week’s newest Teen Mom 2 episode, encouraging her followers to watch.

She included a picture of herself sitting on her couch and wrote, “We have to keep moving forward! 👏 Brand new episode of #TeenMom2 TONIGHT at 8/7c on @mtv This episode is one you DONT want to miss ✨♥️”

Leah’s followers showed up to comment

Several of Leah’s followers made comments about her choice to film her daughters talking about sensitive matters.

One fan felt that Leah’s daughters will be embarrassed one day by their private moments being aired on national TV and felt that Leah tapes them just for attention.

“WHY do you wait for the cameras to be on before you talk to your daughters about PRIVATE topics that will embarrass them? Just like your book, anything for attention. Controversial for the wrong reasons!!” they commented.

Another one of Leah’s followers admitted to feeling “awkward” during Leah’s talks about women’s health with her daughters and felt it was time to “move on” from the show.

“Does anyone else feel awkward af when Leah talks to her girls about their menstrual cycle and feeling for breast lumps..these “teen” moms are no longer that..time to move on,” wrote the fan.

Another posted a lengthy opinion and said, “Leah you gotta stop sitting your daughters down to talk about your personal business it be weird 😂😩 them kids wanna play and be kids not hear about you bleeding , your health your breast got knots in it or just weird topics they look like they don’t care ..What they [gonna] do with that information?”

The fan continued, “Idk it be weird i know them kids feel uncomfortable but some things [aren’t] kids business some things are too much information 😂🤦🏾‍♀️🤦🏾‍♀️ Leah that’s why they have sisters and best friend [or] how about get a diary .. cause complaining to them kids or discussing that be weird.”

Leah’s daughters have each made headlines recently

Leah’s eldest daughter, Aleeah Grace, got ripped by fans for her attitude during a video. Aleeah explained to her mom that she no longer wanted to be called Gracie, a nickname Leah has called her since she was a baby.

Earlier this week, Leah revealed that Aleeah’s twin sister, Ali, got some promising news about her muscular dystrophy. A new study showed hope that could be the “step to a cure.”

Leah’s youngest daughter, Addie, whom she shares with her ex-husband Jeremy Calvert, is learning to play football with her Aunt Victoria, Leah’s sister.

The MTV personality has plenty to keep her busy with three daughters and now she’ll have even more on her plate. Leah announced that she’s pursuing her real estate license and is also working on an upcoming project with BFF and fellow Teen Mom 2 star, Kail Lowry.

Teen Mom 2 airs on Tuesday nights at 8/7c on MTV.