Teen Mom 2: Kail Lowry took out $48k in PPP loans despite millionaire status

Despite a $1 million net worth, Kail Lowry took out two PPP loans totaling $48k. Pic credit: MTV

Teen Mom 2 veteran Kail Lowry has taken out two PPP loans totaling $48k despite a $1 million net worth.

Paycheck protection program loans, or PPP loans, are given to small business owners to help keep their workforce employed during the COVID-19 pandemic.

As long as business owners spend the funds correctly, the full amount of the loan can be forgiven.

Kail qualified for the loans, as independent contractors and self-employed individuals are eligible, including reality TV stars and social media influencers.

Kail took out one loan for Coffee Convos and one for Pothead CBD Haircare

Kail, whose net worth is reportedly estimated at $1 million, took out a loan for Kailyn Lowry, LLC, an umbrella company for her podcast, Coffee Convos. Kail also took out a second loan for her Pothead CBD Haircare line.

The first loan Kail took out for Kailyn Lowry, LLC was in the amount of $31,018 and was approved in April 2020 for the purpose of using it for payroll for her five employees.

The second loan Kail took out was for her Pothead CBD Haircare line, in the amount of $17,048, also intended to be used for payroll expenses for her two employees.

Did Kail truly need the PPP loans?

Some Teen Mom 2 fans may be questioning why Kail needed to take out payroll assistance loans, given her financial status.

Earlier this season on Teen Mom 2, Kail admitted that she makes more money on her podcast than she does on an episode of the show. “Truthfully I make more money on my podcast than I do on an episode of Teen Mom,” Kail admitted.

Teen Mom 2 fans have also questioned Kail’s decision to build yet another home, after moving so many times already. Kail currently has a home under construction in Delaware but is already planning another one.

Kail came under fire earlier this year when she debuted her new office space for her podcast, and critics thought the new office space was money wasted.

When it comes to spending money, Kail has also invested a lot in her tattoos and plastic surgery. The Teen Mom 2 star has undergone a Brazilian butt lift, tummy tuck, liposuction, lip injections, and Botox.

Kail’s legal issues have taken center stage lately

Meanwhile, Kail has been involved in some legal issues lately involving friends and fellow Teen Mom 2 castmates.

Kail recently revealed that she required her Baby Mamas No Drama podcast co-host, Vee Rivera, to sign an NDA (non-disclosure agreement) after she had a falling out with her longtime friend, Mark Allen.

Kail and Vee seemingly had a falling out of their own when Kail hosted their podcast solo last week, but neither Kail nor Vee explained what happened. It looked as though the two worked things out, however, after they were spotted filming together amid their supposed feud.

It was also reported this week that Kail filed a lawsuit against her fellow Teen Mom 2 cast member, Briana DeJesus, for defamation.

Kail and Briana have been in a feud since the June 8 episode of Teen Mom 2 aired, from which Kail was absent.

Briana was upset that Kail didn’t film her domestic issue with baby daddy Chris Lopez, and alleged that Kail physically assaulted him and broke and entered into Chris’s mom’s house.

Kail denied the allegations, but she and Briana continued to go back and forth on social media. Since news broke of Kail’s lawsuit, which some Teen Mom 2 fans think was a “bullying” technique, Briana’s mom, Roxanne, and sister, Brittany, have spoken out against the longtime Teen Mom 2 star as well.

Kail certainly has plenty to keep her busy, between raising her four sons, juggling three baby daddies, and running several businesses, which all makes for plenty of extracurricular drama.

Teen Mom 2 airs on Tuesdays at 8/7c on MTV.