Teen Mom 2 fans call out Kail Lowry for suing Briana DeJesus, think Kail is using her lawsuit to ‘bully’ her

Is Kail Lowry a “bully?” Some fans of Teen Mom 2 are saying she is after she filed a lawsuit against her castmate, Briana DeJesus.

Kail is suing Briana for defamation for remarks Briana made, alleging that Kail physically assaulted her baby daddy, Chris Lopez, and broke into Chris’s mother’s home.

Kail and Briana’s feud began when Kail was absent from an episode of Teen Mom 2 this season

Kail and Briana have been involved in an ongoing feud since Kail was absent from the June 8 episode of Teen Mom 2.

Briana went on a social media tirade, accusing Kail of not filming her domestic dispute with Chris Lopez for Teen Mom 2.

Kail defended herself, and the two went back and forth, giving their sides of the story– before Kail’s pending lawsuit was revealed.

Teen Mom 2 fans discussed Kail’s Instagram post aimed at Briana

Now that the lawsuit has been reported, Teen Mom 2 fans are obviously talking about it, and some are labeling Kail as a “bully.”

One Teen Mom 2 fan shared a screenshot of one of Kail’s most recent pics on her Instagram stories. The pic read, “Put your money where your mouth is,” and Kail added the text, “Clickbait this.”

Kail was seemingly mocking Briana, who has often shared clickbait articles about Kail, most notably insinuating that Kail was in a relationship with Briana’s ex, Devoin Austin.

Teen Mom 2 fans say Kail ‘bullied’ Briana with the lawsuit

One Teen Mom 2 fan felt as though Kail used her lawsuit against Briana as a way to bully her fellow castmate.

“Just when I think my opinion of Kail can’t get any lower…” they wrote, “I just can’t with the way that she uses the courts and her money to bully people. She thinks she can say anything about anyone, but god forbid someone gives her a taste of her own medicine.”

Other fans of Teen Mom 2 felt that Kail can dish it out, but she can’t take it.

One Reddit user commented, “Kail talks a big game ‘Clickbait this’ when all her stories are to get people to interact so her interaction numbers on social media goes up and she gets more deals.”

The Reddit user continued, “Kail has tweeted about Briana’s revenge porn. Kail has publicly humiliated Lauren on TV. Kail has acted like Vee was a huge drug addict over one photo publicly.”

“But of course, when Briana repeats something that was made public by Chris’ family and I’m pretty sure court records…. It’s lawsuit time. How do people still support this person?” they added.

Back in May, it looked like Kail and Briana may have turned over a new leaf when Kail congratulated Briana on her engagement to her fiance, Javi Gonzalez.

However, based on recent events, it doesn’t look like Kail and Briana have any intentions of being BFFs any time soon.

