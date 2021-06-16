Teen Mom 2: Kailyn Lowry’s former friend calls her ‘toxic’ and ‘disrespectful’ — Here’s why

Kailyn Lowry gets bashed by her friend on social media. Pic credit:MTV

Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry has fallen out with another friend, who’s labeling her as toxic and disrespectful. It seems Kailyn’s recent podcast chat has led to the demise of her longtime friendship with Mark, who she’s known since middle school.

Mark recently blasted her in a series of Instagram posts and later took to Instagram Live to share more details about their fallout. Fans were a little confused when Mark first blasted the mom-of-four because she didn’t really say anything bad about him during her chat on the Baby Mamas No Drama podcast.

What did Kailyn Lowry say on her podcast?

Kailyn recounted that one of her best friends was celebrating a birthday and wanted to go to Ocean City for the week. However, she said that with four kids in tow, she didn’t want to spend that kind of money to stay in Maryland for a whole week.

She told listeners that she informed her friends that she couldn’t make the week-long trip but would come for one day instead, but Kailyn claimed they were very upset because they counted on her to contribute money.

This conversation got Mark very upset, and he posted a few comments on his Instagram page after the podcast aired. People didn’t understand what part of the MTV star’s comment was so upsetting, so Mark later shared a video to add clarity.

Mark says Kailyn Lowry lied on the podcast

Last night, Mark took to social media to clear up what he really took issue with during Kailyn’s podcast.

He shared that his reaction to the Teen Mom 2 star not being able to attend was not as she said, and that’s why he called her a liar in his post.

“So on this big platform that she has, she said…that I got so mad and so upset that’s a lie. I have text messages to prove that…I did not get upset as she portrayed on this big platform,” shared Mark. “Then what hurt me was that she said, ‘oh, you would never understand because you don’t have children.’ That’s not cool, that hurt me, man…cause I care a lot about her children, and everything that I planned for this event was based around children, I wanted to make a family event.”

During the video, Mark also explained the comment he made about being disrespected by Kailyn Lowry.

“The disrespect situation happened the day before this event,” noted Mark. He shared that due to the weather, he decided to change the location. “So I text my friend, and I told my friend, look instead of going fishing, we’re just gonna go to the beach…my friend texted me, got so upset…talked to me sideways, disrespected me, cursed me out, and gave me this crazy energy.”

