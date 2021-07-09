Teen Mom 2: Kail Lowry and Vee Rivera caught filming scenes together despite supposed drama with their podcast

Are Vee and Kail still on bad terms? The two were caught filming together after having “issues.” Pic credit: MTV

Teen Mom 2 veteran Kail Lowry and her Baby Mamas No Drama podcast co-host, Vee Rivera, had a falling out that reportedly prevented them from recording their podcast with each other, but the two were recently spotted filming together.

It appeared that Kail and Vee were getting along great, after years of having a tumultuous relationship.

Kail and Vee reportedly had a falling out

When Kail hosted the duo’s podcast solo this week, it had fans raising their eyebrows and wondering if the two had a falling out.

Kail hosted her and Vee’s podcast, Baby Mamas No Drama, solo this week, telling her listeners that there were some “scheduling issues” and “other things going on” between herself and Vee.

Although Kail didn’t specifically state what the “other things going on” were, most fans assumed that she and Vee were having issues again.

Vee later took to social media to clear the air, and told her fans, “Me and Kail decided that we’re going to like kinda do episodes separately till we get our s**t together, there’s a lot going on, but we’re fine – I’m actually filming with her later whatever, but we’re okay.”

Vee added, “I just don’t want you guys to like worry too much, we’re just, you know, we have to work through some things, it’s normal, but the show must go on.”

What’s really going on between Kail and Vee?

Now, fans are confused about what’s actually going on between Kail and Vee after the two were spotted filming videos together for Kail’s Instagram stories.

As shared by Teen Mom Chatter on Instagram, Kail shared a video to her Instagram stories on Thursday afternoon that showed herself and Vee hanging out together.

The Teen Mom 2 stars were watching their kids, Isaac and Vivi, at indoor tennis practice. Kail panned her camera to Vee, who was seated at a counter overlooking the tennis courts.

Kail shared video of herself and Vee laughing together

Kail added the text, “What are we called?” along with two choices for followers to vote, which read, “Tennis moms” and “Tennis ball moms.”

Vee said to the camera, “So, what are we called? Tennis moms? Tennis ball moms?” causing both podcast hosts to laugh.

Fans are feeling confused that Kail and Vee supposedly couldn’t record their podcast together but shared a video of themselves hanging out together, seemingly in good spirits.

Kail and Vee have a somewhat interesting relationship — Kail shares a son, Isaac, with Jo Rivera, Vee’s husband. Vee and Jo share one daughter, Vivi — hence the name of their podcast, Baby Mamas No Drama.

Kail is surrounded by drama lately

There may not be any drama between Jo Rivera’s baby mamas, Kail and Vee, but there is plenty more drama surrounding Kail lately.

It was reported that Kail is suing her Teen Mom 2 castmate and nemesis, Briana DeJesus, for defamation. Kail claims that Briana made false allegations about her hitting her baby daddy Chris Lopez, as well as breaking and entering into his mother’s home.

Teen Mom 2 fans voted on why they think Kail and Vee had a supposed falling out, and the majority of viewers felt that “Kail literally being Kail” was the reason for the duo’s rift.

Although many Teen Mom 2 viewers have complained that Kail and the rest of the cast’s storylines have become boring, the extracurricular activity happening off-screen seems to be entertaining enough.

Teen Mom 2 airs on Tuesdays at 8/7c on MTV.