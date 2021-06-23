Teen Mom 2: Jade Cline shares motivational posts, gets slammed by trolls

Jade Cline got slammed by haters after she shared motivational posts. Pic credit: MTV

Teen Mom 2’s Jade Cline shared some motivational posts online, but her haters used it as an opportunity to throw major shade at her.

It looks like Jade is looking at the positive side of things after her plastic surgery ordeal earlier this year.

Jade had a rough recovery from her Brazilian Butt Lift and 360° liposuction, as seen on the last few episodes of Teen Mom 2.

Get our Teen Mom newsletter!

Her surgery caused her excruciating pain, and when her mom didn’t return for over three hours with her pain medication, Jade was left helpless, without relief.

Now that Jade has fully healed and can enjoy the results of her surgery, it looks like she’s reflecting on her journey with a positive outlook.

The 24-year-old reality TV star took to her Twitter account to send some positive messages to her followers.

Love Teen Mom as Much as We Do?

Join Us On Facebook!

Over the weekend, Jade tweeted to her 90.2k followers, “The one who angers you, controls you. So many [people] let others get under their skin. Let that s**t go and be happy. 💕once I started to say f**k it, I’ve been so much happier lol I don’t be pressed about s**t.”

Jade’s tweet about appreciating heaven that brought on her haters. Pic credit: @jade_desere/Twitter

A couple of days later, Jade tweeted, “Sometimes You have to go through hell to appreciate heaven.”

Jade’s other tweet that set off some of her followers. Pic credit: @jade_desere/Twitter

Not all of Jade’s followers were feeling her positive affirmations

Although Jade was trying to portray some positive energy to her followers, some of them weren’t feeling it.

One of the comments on Jade’s posts read, “U are [a lot] of drama girlfriend[.]”

Jade’s followers had some opinions and advice for her. Pic credit: @jade_desere/Twitter

Another one of Jade’s followers commented on her parenting and Jade’s choice of people in her life, whom the follower thought were “abusive.”

“Please start putting yourself and daughter first. You need to break the cord with your parents & Sean. End the abuse cycle. Your daughter doesn’t deserve this!” the follower wrote.

A troll called out Jade on her motivational post. Pic credit: @jade_desere/Twitter

One troll on Jade’s post was upset with her choice of spelling out words and didn’t think she had the right to tell people not to judge.

Their comment read, “You can’t spell the entire word “people” but wanna spell out cuss words and try to preach??? Don’t tell us not to judge when [you’re] on national TV [b***h].”

Jade’s surgery is a major storyline this season on Teen Mom 2

Jade’s surgery and recovery have been a major storyline this season on Teen Mom 2. Fans watched as Jade’s parents failed to provide proper post-surgery care for her while her baby daddy Sean struggled to take care of their daughter, Kloie, along with Jade.

Luckily for Jade, her castmate and friend Briana DeJesus swooped in and saved the day, allowing Jade to recover at her house without all of the drama from her family.

Jade has been called out by haters for other reasons recently. After her extensive cosmetic surgeries, Jade still uses filters in her pics, which set off some fans.

Judging from Jade’s posts lately, filters or no filters, it looks like she’s happy with her surgery results and is living life on her terms.

Teen Mom 2 airs on Tuesdays at 8/7c on MTV.