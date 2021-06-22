Teen Mom 2 fans slam Jade Cline for using filters after surgery

Fans of Teen Mom 2 are wondering why Jade continues to use filters after having plastic surgery. Pic credit: MTV

Jade Cline underwent extensive plastic surgery this year yet continues to use filters, and it has Teen Mom 2 fans scratching their heads.

Earlier this year, Jade had a Brazilian Butt Lift performed, along with 360° liposuction, to redistribute her body’s own fat.

The 24-year-old seemed happy with her results, so it has some fans asking why she still uses filters on her pics.

Get our Teen Mom newsletter!

Jade shared a pic on social media that got some Teen Mom 2 fans talking about her surgery results

Teen Mom 2 fans on Reddit discussed Jade’s results after she shared a pic on social media and used a filter.

In the pic, Jade posed in front of a mirror for a selfie, wearing a barely-there crop top and white jeans with a gold chain belt.

Teen Mom 2 fans talked about Jade’s surgery results and questioned why she continues to use filters. Pic credit: u/Floflo80/Reddit

A Reddit user created a thread titled, “Jade post surgery! (The lack of cleavage is unsettling tbh)” and included the pic in their post.

Love Teen Mom as Much as We Do?

Join Us On Facebook!

“[S]o much filter… [I’ll] [believe] it when we see the [MTV] shots… however, girl knows angles,” said one fan of the show.

Another fan of the show questioned why Jade would have such extensive work done, only to continue to use filters in her pics.

“Sorry but she looks absolutely ridiculous. And it STILL won’t be what she looks like because she’s heavily edited and filtered her picture. Why get all that work done if you’re never going to let the world see the “real” you[?]” asked the user.

“She should have saved her money and just used a filter,” wrote another commenter.

Reddit users questioned Jade’s use of filters in pics after having plastic surgery. Pic credit: u/Floflo80/Reddit

Jade’s recovery from surgery was intense

As witnessed on this season of Teen Mom 2, Jade’s recovery was intensely painful. And there was no shortage of drama, either.

Jade’s mom, Christy, was left to fill Jade’s prescriptions for pain medications, but went missing for over three hours before returning.

Meanwhile, Jade was left in excruciating pain, completely at her mother’s mercy until she returned with her medication.

Jade has shown off the results of her Brazilian Butt Lift on social media. Regardless of what her critics say, it looks like Jade is happy with her results.

Teen Mom 2 airs on Tuesdays at 8/7c on MTV.