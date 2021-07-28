Teen Mom 2: Brittany DeJesus grills sister Briana DeJesus’s new man Javi Gonzalez

Briana DeJesus’s sister Brittany interrogated her new man, Javi. Pic credit: MTV

Briana DeJesus’s new man Javi Gonzalez made his Teen Mom 2 reunion debut and Briana’s sister Brittany DeJesus was there to interrogate him.

Briana’s now-fiance Javi Gonzalez made his “little grand entrance” this season on Teen Mom 2 when the tattoo artist gave Briana some new ink.

Admittedly, not one to enjoy the limelight, Javi joined Briana on stage to show his support for his then-girlfriend — the two have since gotten engaged.

At the time the reunion was filmed in May, Briana was sharing pics of herself and Javi exploring New York City. Although Briana told Dr. Drew and Nessa that she wasn’t engaged at the time the reunion was filmed, it appears she was waiting to share the news on her own terms.

Before he took the stage, reunion host Dr. Drew asked Brittany how she felt about her sister’s latest man, Javi.

“I mean, I don’t really know him, but he’s cool,” Brittany told Dr. Drew.

Briana DeJesus’s fiance Javi Gonzalez joined her for the Teen Mom 2 reunion

When Javi came out to the stage, he sat down next to Briana. Nessa asked Javi what made him want to join Briana on the stage.

“I mean, I do it for her. It’s part of her life, so like, it’s not, this isn’t really me. Like, this is something that — yeah, I’m just here for her,” Javi told the hosts, looking uncomfortable being the center of attention.

When Nessa asked Brittany how she felt about the energy between Javi and Briana, Brittany admitted, “If she likes it, I love it,” of her little sister’s new romance.

Brittany added to Javi, “You’re cool. Just don’t f**k up.”

Brittany DeJesus grilled Javi Gonzalez

Nessa admitted that she and Dr. Drew had some questions for Javi, but let Brittany take center stage with her own set of cue cards, and she grilled Javi in a rapid-fire style Q&A.

“What is your favorite thing about my sister?” was Brittany’s first question for her future brother-in-law.

“Uh, everything,” Javi answered.

Brittany then asked Javi what his favorite thing about Briana’s physical appearance was. Javi’s answer was, “Her smile.”

When it comes to Briana’s personality, Javi finds his fiancée’s laugh is his favorite quality. Javi called Briana a “phenomenal mom” when Brittany questioned him about her parenting.

When Brittany asked Javi about Briana’s family, his response was, “Uh, you guys are great.”

Brittany switched gears when she asked Javi what his least favorite thing is about Briana. Javi took the safe route and answered, “Um, I don’t think I have one.

When Brittany prompted Javi by asking if he thought she was a “little messy” and left stuff around the house when she visits his house, he seemed surprised. Briana laughed and admitted it was because she actually cleans up at his house, unlike at home.

Did Javi pass Brittany’s screening?

“Are you a mama’s boy? Or are you close to your mom?” Brittany asked Javi next.

“Of course. I love my mom,” was Javi’s reply.

Brittany wanted to know what Javi’s kids’ favorite meal is that he cooks for them. Javi was quick to answer when he said, “Uh, Door Dash.” Javi has two daughters of his own, aside from Briana’s two daughters, Nova and Stella.

Brittany joked, “Okay, you know what? Maybe y’all belong together,” before asking if Javi loved Briana.

“I love her,” Javi admitted.

“You passed the initial Brittany screening,” Dr. Drew joked.

Briana and Brittany always have each other’s backs. On this season of Teen Mom 2, Brittany joined her sister Briana when the two decided to have plastic surgery done.

And when news broke that Kail Lowry filed a defamation lawsuit against Briana DeJesus, Brittany came to her sister’s defense.

With the news that Briana and Javi are now engaged, it looks like Javi might have to prove himself to Briana’s mom, Roxanne, and sister, Brittany, who are always extra protective of Briana.

Teen Mom 2 is currently on hiatus.