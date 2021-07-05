Teen Mom 2 stars Briana and sister Brittany DeJesus are back in Miami for cosmetic surgery

Briana and Brittany DeJesus head to Miami for surgery. Pic credit: MTV

Teen Mom 2 star Briana DeJesus is no stranger to plastic surgery and she’s documented some of those moments during her time on the show. But the mom-of-two is not done quite yet, she’s going back under the knife, and this time she’s taking sister Brittany right along with her to get some cosmetic surgery of her own.

The duo dished about their procedures in the last episode of the show and this week they will make the trek to Miami to have their respective surgeries done.

When the new episode premieres, MTV cameras will follow Briana and Brittany as they make the journey to Miami to go under the knife.

In a sneak peek shared first by InTouch, the media outlet shares a bit of what will play out when the episode airs. Briana’s friend Shae accompanied the sisters to help with their smooth recovery and once the girls got out of surgery she called their mom, Roxanne via FaceTime to give her an update.

“She just got out now, she’s waking up now,” Shae told Roxanne via a FaceTime call. “Bri, you can breathe?” Roxanne asked her daughter.

“I’m OK, just tired and sore,” responded the 27-year old.

After being discharged from the location the sisters stayed in a hotel overnight before heading back to Orlando. Things appeared to be going as planned after Briana’s surgery, but a conversation during their car ride back to Orlando set the scene for pending drama back at home.

Briana’s baby daddy Luis shows up at her home

As the Teen Mom 2 star headed back home to Orlando she revealed that Stella’s father Luis had reached out to her while she was in Miami.

“Speaking of the kids, Luis texted me like right after I got out of surgery and he was just like, ‘Is Stella home? I want to see her,’” revealed Briana. “I said a few things, and I said, ‘You can’t just come in and out of Stella’s life whenever you feel like it. You’re either in or you’re either out, you can’t do this to her.’ And he was like, ‘I just wanna see Stella,’ and I was just like, ‘Well, I’m not home, so if you want to see Stella, you’ll have to coordinate that with my mother.’”

Briana added, “It’s like, he says he’s gonna come and then he doesn’t come, and then he comes five days later and then he goes missing again, it’s just like, ridiculous.”

Well, it seems Luis did indeed coordinate with Roxanne and when Briana returned home, she was surprised to see Luis’s car in the driveway.

Teen Mom 2 airs on Tuesdays at 8/7c on MTV.