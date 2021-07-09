Teen Mom 2: Briana DeJesus’s sister and mom respond after Kailyn Lowry files lawsuit

Briana DeJesus’s mom and sister defend her after the lawsuit filed by Kail Lowry Pic credit: MTV

Teen Mom 2 star Briana DeJesus will have to fight Kailyn Lowry in court but her sister Brittany and mom Roxanne have her back.

Roxanne and Brittany had a lot to say on social media after news hit that Kailyn was suing Briana for defamation. The lawsuit stems from an argument that the two reality stars had on social media a few weeks ago.

Briana commented on Kailyn being left out of one episode. She went on to accuse her castmate of not showing her true life stories on camera. Briana also referenced a prior domestic violence incident involving Kailyn and her baby daddy Chris Lopez which was not featured on the show.

But some of the claims made by Briana have now led to Kailyn filing a lawsuit against her.

Briana DeJesus’s sister Brittany lashes out at Kailyn Lowry

Briana DeJesus has not said anything publicly since the world found out about Kailyn’s lawsuit but the Teen Mom 2 star’s sister and mother both lashed out on social media.

Brittany DeJesus blasted Kailyn in a series of now-deleted tweets but they had already been captured by several media outlets and social media fan accounts.

In one of the NSFW tweets, Brittany remarked, “Y’all can come for me all y’all want this is just my personal opinion and I’m entitled to my freedom of speech but I think Kailyn Lowry exudes DRY P***Y ENERGY.”

In another tweet, she also alluded to race playing a role in Kailyn’s lawsuit.

“A white woman calling for legal help against a person of color…typical Karen s**t…” wrote Brittany.

The tweets were later deleted from her page but Twitter users who regularly weigh in on the feud between the pair were quick to take notice.

Brittany faced backlash before giving her explanation for why the comments were taken down.

“People took screenshots so I deleted them,” revealed Brittany. ‘I always do that… it’s not that serious lol”

Briana DeJesus’s mother responds to Kailyn Lowry

Briana didn’t just have her sister speaking out on her behalf, her mother Roxanne had something to say as well.

Roxanne shared a message on Twitter regarding the situation, and she seemed to think that Kailyn’s lawsuit was an attempt to get more air time on the show.

“Looks like someone is looking for a storyline,” wrote Roxanne.

She also agreed with a Twitter user who accused the mom-of-four of being jealous of her Teen Mom 2 castmate.

Briana hasn’t said anything about the lawsuit, which could be at the suggestion of her lawyers.

For now, fans will just have to wait and see how this all plays out in court.

