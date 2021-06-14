Teen Mom 2: Ashley Jones throws more shade at Briana DeJesus over claims MTV rented her a house

Ashley Jones threw more shade at Briana DeJesus for claiming her house on Teen Mom 2 is “fake.” Pic credit: MTV

The Teen Mom 2 feud is still going strong after Ashley Jones called out her castmate Briana DeJesus over comments she made that MTV rents Ashley’s house for filming.

During last week’s episode of Teen Mom 2, Briana DeJesus made claims that “Ashley’s house really ain’t her house. MTV films at a rental.”

Briana started her rant because she felt it was unfair that Kail Lowry didn’t have to film her domestic dispute with baby daddy Chris Lopez.

Briana also told her followers that Kail was “cut” from the show after she didn’t appear in last week’s episode.

Kail explained her side of the story, saying that she was aware she wouldn’t appear in the episode and claimed it was a mutual decision between herself and MTV.

Briana didn’t stop there, however, and got Ashley Jones involved in the feud

Briana’s IG story claiming Ashley’s house isn’t hers. Pic credit: @_brianadejesus/Instagram

Briana took to her Instagram stories to share a private apology message from Ashley that read, “Hi I want to reach out and say I apologize for any drama that occurred between us in the past. I let…the media and fans allow me to believe something and I really should have just asked you first. I’d also like to extend [an] apology to Jade but I am blocked…just thought I’d extend a peace offering.”

Ashley caught wind of Briana’s posts and went on her own Instagram rant, calling out Briana in an IG video full of profanity.

Now Ashley is taking aim at Briana once again

Over the weekend, Ashley took to Twitter to share a message with her followers about Briana’s claims that her house is rented out by MTV to film the show.

Ashley tweeted, “If [MTV] was renting me a house why they didn’t rent [Briana] one . You mean to tell me they left her in that tiny a** apartment all these years but rented me one on my first . Either way I win . 😂😂😂😂”

During her first seasons on the show, Briana was sharing an apartment in Florida with her mom, Roxanne, her sister, Brittany, and her daughters Nova and Stella.

Briana has often caught flak from fans of the show for living with her mom and sister rather than on her own with her two girls.

Ashley tweeted about Briana’s claims her house was rented for the show. Pic credit: @_mermaidbarbie/Twitter

The Teen Mom 2 feud spread beyond Ashley, Briana and Kail

The feud didn’t stop between Ashley and Briana, however. Their moms, Tea and Roxanne, got into a social media feud of their own, defending their daughters.

As the newest face of the Teen Mom 2 cast, Ashley, who fans aren’t really feeling, has already been in the middle of plenty of drama this season.

Ashley’s baby daddy and fiance Bar Smith was arrested last month for discharging a firearm. But Ashley stuck by her man and defended Bar against trolls, even after she scrubbed her Instagram account of Bar’s pics.

With so much feuding going on between castmates, it’s hard to keep up with all the drama, but there’s sure to be more after this week’s episode.

Teen Mom 2 airs on Tuesdays at 8/7c on MTV.