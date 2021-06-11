Teen Mom 2 fans call out Briana DeJesus for instigating trouble

Teen Mom 2 fans think Briana DeJesus stirred the pot with Kail Lowry. Pic credit: MTV

Briana DeJesus is being labeled a troublemaker by fans of Teen Mom 2 who think that she stirs up a lot of drama.

The MTV star found herself at the center of a Teen Mom 2 feud after she made allegations that another cast member was “cut” from the show.

Ahead of this week’s episode, Kail Lowry revealed that she wouldn’t be appearing in Tuesday night’s episode.

Kail explained that she came to an agreement with MTV’s production crews, and she was aware that she wasn’t going to be in that week’s episode.

Briana told a different story than Kail’s

Briana went on social media and claimed that Kail was “cut” from the show. She proceeded to share a long rant, saying how unfair it felt to her that Kail didn’t have to film everything in her personal life.

Briana felt she couldn’t speak her mind without receiving backlash. Pic credit: @xobrianadej/Twitter

Briana felt that since she filmed things like contracting an STD from her ex Luis, Kail should have been required to film her domestic dispute with Chris Lowry.

Kail was arrested last fall after she allegedly hit her baby daddy, Chris Lopez, because he cut their son Lux’s hair without her consent.

Briana’s followers thought she started trouble she couldn’t finish. Pic credit: @xobrianadej/Twitter

Briana didn’t see what all the drama was about, and later shared her own explanation. She claimed she was just stating facts and wished Kail well.

Briana later took to Twitter to vent to her followers about feeling called out for speaking her mind.

“I got s**t to say 😂 why the f**k can’t I ever speak my mind? Lmao,” Briana said after news of the feud began to spread.

Not all of Briana’s followers supported her

One troll on Briana’s page mocked her STD and her Brazilian butt lift surgery. They wrote, “You think becuz you shared your coochie rash and botched surgeries on TV that you employee of the year[.]”

Another fan thought Briana stirred up drama but didn’t stick around to deal with the aftermath.

“You have s**t to say but you turn off your IG comments because you don’t want to hear the backlash from it. Did you think that maybe [Kail] can’t film about the case because her LAWYER advised her not to? Stop trying to act like your better than her because [you’re] not,” the fan commented.

Another troll mocked Briana’s STD and her issues with her baby daddies, Luis Hernandez and Devoin Austin. Their comment read, “why are you still so invested in Kail’s drama[?] shouldn’t you [be] worried [about] your [baby] daddy drama and sti’s[?]”

Briana’s engagement and truce rumors surface

Briana recently fueled rumors she split from fiance Javi Gonzalez, after her online activity was a little bit suspicious. The two got engaged last month.

It looked like Briana and Kail may have finally called a truce when Kail congratulated Briana on her engagement. But given their history and recent feud, it doesn’t look like they’ll ever work things out.

Teen Mom 2 airs on Tuesdays at 8/7c on MTV.