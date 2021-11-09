Teddi Mellencamp called out after makeover for looking just like Kyle Richards

Teddi Mellencamp got a hair makeover recently, and now, RHOBH fans can’t stop comparing her to Kyle Richards. Pic credit: Bravo

Teddi Mellencamp isn’t starring on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills anymore, but she sure has been popping up a lot lately.

She was seen at Dorit Kemsley’s home the day after she was robbed at gunpoint during a home invasion while her husband PK was in London on business.

Now, Teddi is really making waves after showing off her new look. It seems the former RHOBH star wanted to go darker for the fall season, changing her notoriously long, blonde locks,

While Teddi looks fabulous in new photos that she’s shared of her move to the “dark side,” not everyone is impressed, and some have even called her out, claiming that she looks just like her former co-star (and current friend) Kyle Richards.

Teddi Mellencamp’s new look

Almost a week ago, Teddi Mellencamp shared a photo of herself with dark hair. She captioned it, “It was time for change…went to the dark side. Thoughts?”

And RHOBH fans were quick to share all of their thoughts about her new look. Many gushed about how great she looks, while others drew a comparison to her former co-star.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Even Kyle Richards commented on Teddi’s new look, writing “Slate” followed by an emoji of two women and two red hearts.

Replies were quick to follow, with one person calling Teddi “your doppelganger” under Kyle’s comment.

Another wrote, “she looks gorgeous but looks alot like you! Just sayin,” followed by a heart-eyes emoji.

Others weren’t so nice, with a commenter tagging Kyle and writing, “she’s just so desperate to be you. And of all the people she could be desperate to be … yikes.”

Pic credit: @teddimellencamp/Instagram

Pic credit: @teddimellencamp/Instagram

One of the funnier comments to come in said, “Be careful, Kathy might mistake you for Kyle.” That was followed by quite a few laughing emojis in reply.

Another RHOBH fan wrote, “I was thinking the same. Twins!”

Even more commenters popped up to agree that Kathy will definitely mistake Teddi for Kyle and others who thought the photo was Kyle.

Pic credit: @teddimellencamp/Instagram

Will Teddi Mellencamp be returning to RHOBH?

After Teddi Mellencamp popped up at Dorit’s house to support her after the robbery, the rumor mill started churning, with many wondering if Teddi will be back on Real Housewives of Beverly Hills next season.

She has been pretty outspoken lately and keeps popping up in headlines, most recently taking aim at the RHOBH cast for their treatment of Erika Jayne last season.

While there has been no official Season 12 cast announcement, it’s safe to say that she probably won’t be joining her friends again this season, though she may pop up if cameras were rolling at Dorit’s house.

The RHOBH ladies have been spotted out filming a few times now as they get an early start on the upcoming season, and from what we’ve seen, the entire Season 11 cast will be returning with the addition of a new friend of the cast in Diana Jenkins.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is currently on hiatus.