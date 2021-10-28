RHOBH: Dorit Kemsley robbed at gunpoint — Men threatened to kill her during shocking home invasion

Dorit Kemsley was robbed at gunpoint while her husband was away. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Admedia

Real Housewives of Beverly Hill star Dorit Kemsley is said to be traumatized after a shocking home invasion only hours ago where she was robbed at gunpoint. The swimwear designer was home with her two kids on Wednesday night when the incident took place.

Dorit was gearing up to start filming the new season of RHOBH today, but following the harrowing experience last night it’s unclear if she’s up to having Bravo cameras follow her around so soon after the ordeal.

Dorit Kemsley robbed at gunpoint

Reports from the Daily Mail are that The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star was the victim of a home invasion Wednesday night at her Encino Hills property. Dorit was at home with her two kids, 7-year-old Jagger, and 5-year-old daughter Phoenix.

During the later hours of the night at around 11 p.m, three men broke into Dorit and her husband PK’s home. However, PK was away in London during the time of the incident.

A Daily Mail source told the media outlet that Dorit was asleep when the robbers broke in.

“Two of the suspects walked into her bedroom while she was sleeping and she woke to them standing at the end of her bed. They grabbed her as she begged: ‘Don’t hurt my babies. Don’t kill me. I’m a mother,'” the source said

The source noted that one of the men responded, “Kill her.”

Dorit Kemsley traumatized after home invasion

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star is said to be traumatized following the horrific incident.

After breaking into Dorit and PK’s home, the intruders ransacked the residence for about 20 minutes, “stealing all of Kemsley’s jewelry and handbags.”

The insider told the media outlet that during the home invasion the RHOBH star’s only concern was to protect her two kids but thankfully the criminals did not enter Phoenix or Jagger’s bedrooms.

When the intruders finally left, the 45-year-old reality TV personality called the police to report the breaking. Dorit also called her husband PK who was still in London but is now headed back to California to be with his wife and kids.

Dorit was also in London with her husband where they recently attended her nephew’s wedding, which took place on Tuesday. However, less than 24 hours after she returned to the U.S without her husband, the home invasion occurred.

Meanwhile, the new season of RHOBH was slated to start filming on Thursday but given the shocking traumatizing events of last night, it’s doubtful that Dorit will be ready to film with her castmates.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Bravo.