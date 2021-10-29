Teddi Mellencamp blames Dana Wilkey for Dorit Kemsley home invasion, takes aim at former RHOBH friend

Teddi Mellencamp slams Dana Wilkey. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Admedia/ImagePressAgency/Bravo

Former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast member Teddi Mellencamp is blaming another alum for the home invasion at Dorit Kemsley’s home on Wednesday.

You may not remember Dana Wilkey’s name, given her short stint on the show, but you’ll certainly remember an infamous scene from the former RHOBH friend.

Dana is the one who bragged about spending $25,000 on a pair of sunglasses a few years ago much to the surprise of her castmates and the outrage of viewers.

However, since leaving the show, Dana has become a fanatic over the past few years and constantly discusses and shares information about the Housewives on social media. Now Teddi is claiming that Dana’s latest post put Dorit and her family in danger.

Teddi Mellencamp blames Dana Wilkey for home invasion

On Wednesday night, Dorit Kemsley was the victim of a shocking home invasion that has left The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star traumatized. Reports are that three men entered Dorit’s Encino residence while the 45-year-old and her two kids were sleeping.

Dorit’s husband PK was in London at the time and the men held Dorit at gunpoint and robbed her of jewelry and bags. Luckily no one was harmed and the kids, Phoenix and Jagger, did not witness the incident.

While the robbery is now under investigation, RHOBH alum Teddi Mellencamp thinks that Dana is to blame for what happened to her friend.

According to Page Six, Dana had posted a snapshot of a deposition that showed Dorit’s LLC, which is named after her residential street.

This is what Teddi Mellencamp is referring to when she bashed Dana in a comment under the Instagram post and wrote, “I hope you sleep really well tonight. You put her and her kids in danger by posting this. Disgusting.”

Dana has since removed the post in question.

Dorit Kemsley’s husband says Dana Wilkey is thirsty for attention

Dorit’s husband PK also responded to Dana Wilkey’s actions on social media. He has his own reasons why The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum decided to share documents pertaining to his wife’s business.

“The first [reason] is because she’s thirsty and wants more followers (don’t follow her) and thinks this will help,” wrote PK on Instagram. “The 2nd answer is because she’s trying to imply to her less informed followers that this public document in some way suggests we the Kemsley’s [sic] have done something wrong and are crooks/con people.”

Before ending his post, PK had a special message for Dana.

“Because you have attempted to hurt my family’s reputation in a sad attempt to garner more attention I’m delighted to award you C..T of the week,” he wrote.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Bravo.