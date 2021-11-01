Dorit Kemsley spotted out for the first time since terrifying home invasion as RHOBH cast reunites

Dorit Kemsley is back out and about after Real Housewives of Beverly Hills fans learned about her terrifying ordeal when burglars broke into her home. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/ImagePressAgency

Dorit Kemsley was the victim of a really scary home invasion last week after burglars smashed through a large glass window of her home and she awoke with the men standing at the foot of her bed.

Both Dorit and PK have spoken out since the robbery, revealing that he is back home now and also that her children were home but did not know what was happening at the time. Dorit, however, has been through quite a lot, revealing that she begged the burglars not to harm her or her children.

That didn’t stop Dorit from joining the rest of the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast at a West Hollywood hotel to film just days after her ordeal.

Dorit Kemsley spotted out in West Hollywood

For Dorit, the show must go on and in this case, the show is Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, which is already filming Season 12 of the Bravo hit.

The entire cast was on hand on Saturday night at the Andaz hotel in West Hollywood, where they were filming dinner for RHOBH. Considering how recent the burglary was, expect to hear all about it when this scene plays out.

In the photo, Dorit is sitting down to dinner next to rumored new friend of the cast, Diana Jenkins, who is said to be joining the ladies of Beverly Hills in an effort to shake things up in the wake of a season that was all about Erika.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Dorit Kemsley spotted out for the first time since she was held at gunpoint. Pic credit: Backgrid

Speaking of Erika Jayne, she was also on hand for dinner on Saturday night. After a rough Season 12 and an even rougher four-part RHOBH reunion, Erika donned her flawless signature blonde updo with a huge grin on her face. She looked pretty happy considering the year she’s had.

Erika Jayne stands close to Garcelle Beauvais and Kyle is with Mauricio as RHOBH stars get ready to film. Pic credit: Backgrid

With Erika’s continued legal drama and her desire to have more fun next season, coupled with Dorit’s home invasion, we can already see how Season 12 is going to look. They’re just getting started and already, there has been quite a bit of material that could rival the drama of Season 11.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs on Wednesday at 8/7c on Bravo.