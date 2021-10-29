PK addresses shocking home invasion, thanks Real Housewives of Beverly Hills fans for support

PK speaks out after their house was robbed and Dorit was held at gunpoint. Pic credit: Bravo

PK has spoken out after his and Dorit’s Encino Hills, California, home was robbed on Wednesday night while he was out of town.

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills fans were stunned to learn that Dorit Kemsley was the victim of a home invasion attack on Wednesday night when burglars broke into her shared home with PK and held her while robbing the family home.

Here’s what happened at Dorit and PK’s home

Dorit was there alone with the children at the time, when she woke up to find two men standing at the end of her bed. A report from Daily Mail claims that Dorit begged for the men not to hurt her children as they grabbed her while she begged for her life.

Apparently, one of the men instructed the other to “kill her” before they ransacked the house during the 20-minute ordeal.

Naturally, there have been plenty of doubters, who think that this robbery may not have been real. However, the Los Angeles Police Department has confirmed that a home invasion robbery did take place in Dorit’s town on Wednesday night around 10:50 pm and that it involved three men.

It is not clear if those men wielded guns or any other weapons during the home invasion. They did not enter Dorit and PK’s childrens’ bedrooms as they rummaged through the home, taking pricey handbags, jewelry and other valuables with them.

PK speaks out, updates RHOBH fans after home invasion

Dorit’s husband PK was in London at the time of the robbery but he’s back home now and has reached out to RHOBH fans to thank them for support following the horrific ordeal.

He shared a family photo to Instagram with a caption that read, “Dear Friend’s and Followers I would like to thank you all for your kind words of support . Dorit and myself have been overwhelmed by the show of love . We can’t respond to every message ( I can’t even respond to all the texts and what’s apps)…. So I wanted to tell you all that we are doing ok . I’m home and we are all together and will get through this . The babies are great they are the totally unaware and life is going to return to normal hopefully very quickly Much Love PK and Dorit.”

Will the home invasion be a part of RHOBH next season?

Season 11 of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is nearly over now, with only the last part of the 4-part reunion left to air. It has been reported that Season 12 production has started early to capture all the Erika Jayne drama that continues to envelop the RHOBH star.

Before the robbery, it was reported that Dorit Kemsley may be on the Bravo chopping block after her entire Season 11 storyline revolved around her reaction to Erika Jayne and not much else. However, it has now been reported that Dorit and the rest of the cast have all been tapped to return.

And while we didn’t see camera crews on hand at Dorit’s house on Thursday after news of the crime committed there started to come out, we did see that many of her RHOBH co-stars showed up to support.

Erika Jayne, Lisa Rinna and former RHOBH star Teddi Mellencamp were all spotted at Dorit’s home after the incident as they offered their support to their friend. Don’t be surprised to see the aftermath of Dorit’s traumatic ordeal play out next season.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs on Wednesdays at 8/7c on Bravo.