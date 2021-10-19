RHOBH: Dorit Kemsley reportedly on the chopping block, will she be fired after the reunion?

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills fans may not get to see Dorit and Garcelle face off for much longer. Pic credit: Bravo

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Dorit Kemsley is reportedly on the chopping block. There is speculation she will be fired after the Season 11 reunion finishes airing.

Hot on the heels of the news that RHOBH Season 12 is set to begin filming this month comes the bombshell Dorit may not return. The show usually has a few months’ hiatus in between seasons.

However, Bravo wants to rush Season 12 to capitalize on the hot button story featuring Erika Jayne’s legal drama.

Why is Dorit Kemsley reportedly on chopping block for RHOBH?

Other than fighting with Garcelle Beauvais, Dorit hasn’t brought much to the table recently, according to The Sun. An insider close to The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills claims producers don’t feel that Dorit adds enough content to the show to keep her.

“The only person potentially on the chopping block is Dorit, who producers don’t believe adds enough to the storyline anymore,” the source spilled to the newspaper.

RHOBH fans are not Team Dorit at all. After part one of the reunion, viewers slammed her and Lisa Rinna for taking aim at Garcelle, with many pressuring Bravo to fire Lisa and Dorit.

There is one thing that The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills fans do like about Dorit, and that’s her husband Paul “PK” Kemsley.

“PK is her saving grace. His commentary on Erika has struck a chord with fans, so if they keep her around, it won’t be for long. And it will be because of her husband,” an unnamed insider claimed.

Will Dorit get fired from The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills?

The writing may not be on the wall just yet for Dorit. Another source close to the Bravo showed revealed to The Sun that rumors Dorit isn’t coming back are not true. The insider claims Dorit has already signed a contract for Season 12.

As for the other cast members, the same source declared that Garcelle, Lisa, Erika, Kyle Richards, Crystal Kung Minkoff, Sutton Stracke, and Kathy Hilton have all signed contracts too. The news conflicts with what Garcelle had previously said about being on the fence regarding doing another season.

The next season will continue to focus on Erika and Tom Girardi’s legal troubles, no matter what happens with the cast. It’s a moneymaker for the network.

Meanwhile, there are still three parts left in the Season 11 reunion for RHOBH fans to enjoy. The drama has only just begun.

Do you want Dorit to return for Season 12?

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Bravo.