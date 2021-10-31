RHOBH: Dorit Kemsley speaks on ‘terrifying ordeal’ after home invasion and robbery

Dorit Kemsley thanks everyone for their support. Pic credit:©ImageCollect.com/ImagePressAgency

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Dorit Kemsley has been through a lot over the past few days and she has finally spoken out following a horrifying home invasion. On Wednesday night, the reality TV personality was the victim of a robbery at her home while her two kids slept in their bedrooms nearby.

Dorit’s husband PK was in London during the incident but reports are that Dorit was held at gunpoint and robbed of jewelry and bags after three men broke into their Encino home. Luckily the kids were asleep in their rooms and did not witness the ordeal.

So far no arrests have been made and the police are still investigating the incident.

Dorit Kemsley talks terryfing ordeal

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star has been silent until a few hours ago when she posted a message to Instagram and addressed the ordeal.

Dorit’s husband PK also spoke out following the incident and shared that he was back with his wife and kids and thanked everyone for the overwhelming support. However, Dorit has now spoken out and also shared her thanks for the love and support.

In a note posted on Instagram, the RHOBH star remarked, “As you all know by now I have been through a terrifying ordeal, one that no parent or person should ever have to experience. I received so many messages of love and support and I thank you all from the bottom of my heart. It’s truly overwhelming.”

She continued, “My kids are unaware of what happened, they slept through it and I thank God for keeping my kids and myself from being physically harmed.”

Dorit Kemsley is back to filming RHOBH

Dorit was scheduled to start filming the new season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills on Thursday but the incident the night prior, certainly put a damper on that. However, in her statement, the mom-of-two noted that she’s now back at work and ready to start the process of healing and resume normal life for the sake of the kids.

“My family now needs to start the healing process. I have thrown myself straight back into work as I want our family to return to normality as soon as possible,” wrote Dorit.

“With the love and support of my husband, my incredible family, friends, fans, and followers, I am confident this is the right thing to do while I independently work through the trauma. Thank you again for all of your support.”

Speaking of support, we know that Dorit’s castmates have been rallying around her following the incident. Erika Jayne, Lisa Rinna, Kyle Richards, and RHOBH alum Teddi Mellencamp were all spotted at her Encino residence where the robbery took place.

Along with a screenshot of her message the RHOBH star also wrote a short message which read, “More than anything, I’m feeling blessed that my kids and family are safe. Truly grateful for the messages of love and support from you all who have reached out.”

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs on Wednesday at 8/7c on Bravo.