RHOBH cast visits Dorit Kemsley following her horrific home invasion

Lisa and Erika were spotted at Dorit’s house after her house was robbed. Pic credit: Bravo

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast visited Dorit Kemsley following her horrific home invasion.

On Wednesday, Dorit was allegedly held at gunpoint after at least two men smashed a window, breaking into her house.

Dorit was alone in the home with her two kids, Jagger and Phoenix, at the time of the robbery. The RHOBH star’s husband, PK Kemsley, was in London, where Dorit was until earlier this week.

Dorit pleaded with the suspects not to hurt her or her children. The intruders allegedly rummaged through the house for 20 minutes before taking off with several valuable items.

While PK rushed to get back to his wife and kids, Dorit found comfort from some of her costars.

Which RHOBH cast members visited Dorit following her home invasion?

According to PageSix, Lisa Rinna, Erika Jayne, Kyle Richards, and The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum Teddi Mellencamp all showed up to support Dorit as she dealt with the traumatic event.

All four ladies were dressed casually and appeared ready to be there for as long as their friend needed. Lisa, Erika, Kyle, Crystal Kung Minkoff, Sutton Stracke, Garcelle Beauvais, and Kathy Hilton have remained silent regarding Dorit’s horrific home invasion.

Teddi, on the other hand, has blamed Dana Wilkey, who has appeared as a friend on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, for putting Dorit and her family in danger. Dana posted a now-deleted Instagram post showing Kemsley’s LLC, which is named after her street name.

PK gave an update on his family Friday morning as they dealt with the aftermath of the traumatic event. Dorit’s husband also thanked The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills fans for their support during this time.

Will Dorit continue to film RHOBH Season 12?

The robbery at Dorit’s house occurred as RHOBH Season 12 began filming.

Last week the rumor mill began swirling that Dorit could be fired from The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. Hollywood Life has reported the entire Season 11 cast is returning for Season 12.

The focus of the upcoming season was to be on Erika’s ongoing legal drama. However, Dorit’s horrific home invasion will undoubtedly become one hot topic if Dorit is willing to speak about it on camera.

In the meantime, Dorit Kemsley continues to keep a low profile following the unimaginable, shocking, and terrifying experience she endured this week.

Lucky for Dorit, she has some good friends in the RHOBH cast, and they have stepped up to support her.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs on Wednesday at 8/7c on Bravo.