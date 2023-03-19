Survivor TV promo: A new advantage for Season 44?

Survivor 44 may drop a new advantage on the castaways in the upcoming episode.

There are a lot of questions that emerge from the TV promo for the March 22 episode of Survivor.

It is made to appear that something happened with the birdcage where Carolyn Wiger found her Immunity Idol.

When Carolyn found the Hidden Immunity Idol at Tika, it looked like she didn’t know what to do with her Fake Idol.

In fact, in a breakdown about who holds the Idols, nobody has found the Fake Idol at Tika.

That might change during the new episode, and viewers will find out soon.

Survivor 44, Episode 4 TV promo from CBS

The TV promo below is for the March 22 episode of Survivor, with one castaway shown leading a meditation session with other members of her tribe.

Viewers also get to hear host Jeff Probst speaking before a mysterious boat is shown arriving at one of the beaches.

It’s been a while since the Season 44 castaways took a journey to the top of that mountain, so some of them may be heading out to do it on Wednesday night.

Many fans also want to see how the game could shift based on the Inheritance Advantage that Sarah holds.

The podcast from host Jeff Probst is providing behind-the-scenes information for Survivor fans this season.

In the last episode, Jeff spoke about how Survivor allows cheating and that it is up to the castaways to do something about it.

Jeff also touched on how the producers need to change the Survivor sit-out rules after they got abused by Claire Rafson this season.

The One Fire podcast is something that all Survivor fans should check out. New episodes arrive each Wednesday evening after Survivor airs on CBS.

And to catch up on all previous episodes from Survivor 44, everything is available for streaming on Paramount+. That’s also where fans can look up past seasons of the show to see how much the game has changed in recent years.

Survivor 44 airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on CBS.