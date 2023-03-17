Survivor 44: Who has the Real Idols and who has the Fake Idols?

Survivor 44 has gotten pretty chaotic with all of the Fake Immunity Idols.

There have only been three episodes of Survivor 2023, yet four Real Hidden Immunity Idols have been found.

Introducing the birdcage twist was diabolical by the producers this year, but it could lead to some good television.

With each of the Immunity Idols also came the chance for a castaway to put a Fake Immunity Idol in play.

But the Survivor 44 cast didn’t stop there, as one of the competitors even created a Fake Immunity Idol to put out for someone. Taking the extra steps to build one from scratch was good TV.

Disappointment is surely on the horizon for the people who have already been deceived.

Who has all of the Immunity Idols on Survivor 44?

Brandon Cottom got the first Hidden Immunity Idol this season. He then used it at the first Tribal Council to ensure his safety. This meant that the Ratu tribe would get a new one.

Below is a breakdown of who holds which idols, hinting heavily at some people heading down the wrong path for their personal games.

Who has the Real Immunity Idols on Survivor 44?

Danny Massa has the real idol at Soka.

Matthew Grinstead-Mayle has the real idol at Ratu.

Carolyn Wiger has the real idol at Tika.

Who has the Fake Immunity Idols on Survivor 44?

Matt Blankinship found the fake idol at Soka that Danny put in play. Danny also let everyone in the tribe know that Matt had found an Idol, but he didn’t tell anyone else that it was fake.

Jaime found the fake idol at Ratu that Matthew created. After Matthew found the new Idol at Ratu, he cut off part of the tribe flag and spent time building a fake one to dupe someone else.

The fact that Matthew is turning on the person who seemed like his closest ally in the game shows that he is willing to do anything to win the $1 million prize.

Some mystery still surrounds the fake idol in Carolyn’s possession that she found with the real one. Viewers have to wait to find out what happens there.

More news about Survivor 44

In a new episode for his podcast, host Jeff Probst revealed cheating is allowed on Survivor. It was a shocking admission, but he explained that the producers don’t want to interfere too much.

And in other great news from the show, medically evacuated Bruce Perreault gets to play Survivor again. Jeff made the announcement, and Bruce has already commented on it.

Survivor 44 airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on CBS.