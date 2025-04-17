Survivor 48 recap: A dramatic vote and the second jury member

A new Survivor 48 episode on Wednesday night featured the final 10 castaways.

Two people were voted out during the previous episode, as the merged tribe was split in half.

Sai became the seventh person voted out and the final person to not make the jury phase.

Cedrek was voted out later that night during a second Tribal Council and is the first Survivor 48 jury member.

Entering the jury phase hints at how close the Survivor 48 finale season has become.

Subscribe to our Survivor newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

But we still have a few more weeks to get through first.

Survivor 48, Episode 8 recap

Chrissy started the new episode trying to defend her words from Tribal Council. She had called out everyone playing a nice game, but she walked it back a bit at camp.

Everyone celebrated making it to at least the jury, and the previously split tribes merged again. The final 10 reacted to Cedrek and Sai’s exits.

Tree Mail arrived and forced the final 10 to pair off. There was debate about picking teams, and then Shauhin jumped in and said he would team up with Kamilla.

David then picked Mary, Kyle picked Chrissy, Joe and Eva teamed up, leaving Mitch and Star as partners.

An Important Immunity Challenge with a reward on the line

Here are the teams for the Immunity Challenge:

Shauhin Davari and Kamilla Karthigesu

Mary Zheng and David Kinne

Chrissy Sarnowsky and Kyle Fraser

Joe Hunter and Eva Erickson

Mitch Guerra and Star Toomey

The pairs raced on an obstacle course. It’s a challenge that has become familiar to Survivor fans. Pairs are eliminated until only four people are left. The final four people play for Individual Immunity.

The final four people would also win a taco bar with dessert.

Mitch, Star, Kamilla, and Shauhin were eliminated in the first round, and their votes were at risk later.

Chrissy and Kyle were eliminated in the second round.

Joe, Eva, Mary, and David battled for Individual Immunity.

Joe was first out, followed soon by David. It was Mary vs Eva for Immunity.

Eva won Individual Immunity.

#Survivor taking “maybe the most iconic challenge of all time” and reducing it by having under half the contestants competing in it and by making it impossible to use the footholds feels representative of the new era pic.twitter.com/jWUj2PViko — Brian Scally (@Brian_Scally) April 17, 2025

A Survivor feast and a Survivor Journey

Joe, Eva, Mary, and David enjoyed tacos. They chatted about the game and targeting Chrissy or Kamilla.

Chrissy and Kyle returned to camp.

Mitch, Star, Kamilla, and Shauhin went on a Survivor Journey. A strategy game awaited them. Three people would win safety, and one would lose their Tribal Council vote.

Star lost her vote after Kamilla and Mitch ganged up on her.

Stuff like this would be so much more interesting as an immunity challenge rather than a lose your vote challenge. Use it to expose dynamics to the entire tribe and get the drama. This is just painful to watch in the current state #Survivor #Survivor48 pic.twitter.com/ElC5Gh5hFW — Ryan 🦈 (@suRYvor) April 17, 2025

Eva earned a Secret Advantage

By winning the Immunity Challenge, Eva got a Secret Advantage. She needed to sneak out of camp that night to acquire it.

Stay tuned to learn how that turns out in a future episode.

Tribal Council reveals the second jury member

A majority alliance argued about voting out Chrissy or Kamilla. David and Kyle kept arguing. Eva, Mary, and Joe were also part of that group. Kyle wanted Chrissy out, and David wanted Kamilla out. It led to drama within the group.

At Tribal Council, more arguments broke out, including one between David and Chrissy. Again, Chrissy complained about bonds that needed to be broken.

It was tense when the nine people went to vote (Star had no vote).

Jeff read the votes: Chrissy, Shauhin, Chrissy, Chrissy, Chrissy, and Chrissy.

Chrissy Sarnowsky was the ninth person voted out and the second member of the Survivor 48 jury.

Don’t forget to vote on the new Survivor 50 poll.

More news from Survivor

Jeff Probst spoke about why Russell Hantz never won Survivor. He likely won’t be back for Survivor 50.

Sai Hughley revealed she would have been a bitter juror. Her exit interviews have been very eye-opening.

Boston Rob Mariano teased a return for Survivor 50. He might have been joking, but fans want him back.

Previous episodes of Survivor are streaming on Paramount+.

Survivor airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on CBS.