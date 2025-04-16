Survivor sneak peek for new episode: ‘I talk smack’ warns castaway

Survivor 48, Episode 8 debuts on Wednesday night.

CBS has released a fun sneak peek ahead of the new episode.

Eight people have been eliminated thus far, and we are coming off an episode with two Tribal Councils.

Sai Hughley was blindsided at the first Tribal Council of Episode 7.

Cedrek McFadden was voted out at the second Tribal Council of Episode 7.

Sai’s game ended, but Cedrek became the first Survivor 48 jury member.

Survivor 48 sneak peek for Episode 8

Below is a sneak peek that CBS released for the April 16 episode of Survivor 48.

We catch the final 10 players as they are returning to camp from the Tribal Councils.

Chrissy Sarnowsky tried hard to smooth things over. She trash-talked at Tribal Council and called out everyone.

“I talk smack,” Chrissy admits as she tries to defuse things.

Chrissy has a confessional, and the firefighter speaks about wanting to end “the happy family thing” that some castaways had pushed.

Did Chrissy smooth things over? Or is she about to become a target? Watch the video and leave us a comment.

Survivor 48, Episode 8 TV promo

“Bonds are revealed when castaways are forced to divide into pairs for this week’s immunity challenge. Then, the challenge reward meal isn’t the day’s only prize – one castaway finds an advantage hidden among their food,” reads the Survivor 48, Episode 8 synopsis.

Below is an intense (extended) promo for the April 16 episode. We see glimpses of the next big challenge, and many players get to speak.

Chrissy is also featured in the promo, suggesting she impacts this new episode.

Someone is about to get voted out, and they will become the second member of the Survivor 48 jury.

Previous episodes of Survivor are streaming on Paramount+.

Survivor 48 airs Wednesday at 8/7c on CBS.