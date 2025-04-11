Survivor 48 castaway Sai Hughley: ‘I would have been a bitter juror’

Survivor 48 said goodbye to Sai Hughley on Wednesday night.

A split tribe went to separate Tribal Councils and saw two people voted out during Episode 7.

Joe, Mitch, Star, Chrissy, Eva, and Sai were on one team.

The six castaways battled in an Individual Immunity Challenge, where Joe found safety.

Then they met host Jeff Probst at Tribal Council, where one person had to be voted out.

Sai was already in a difficult spot, and then Mitch Guerra blocked her vote to hammer it home.

Sai got voted off Survivor on a 5-0 vote and missed making the jury by one spot.

Later that night, Cedrek McFadden was voted out at a second Tribal Council, making him the first Survivor 48 jury member.

Sai reveals she ‘would have been a bitter juror’

Sai has done many Survivor 48 exit interviews following her Episode 7 exit. It led to some interesting answers as she was asked about that dramatic exit.

“It was awful,” Sai told Entertainment Weekly. “I know a lot of people say, ‘I’m so grateful to have played.’ Love that for you. But I really went to go play and win. That was the reason.”

Sai was one Tribal Council away from making the Survivor 48 jury. She then would have helped determine the Season 48 Sole Survivor.

“Honestly, I don’t think I would’ve been happy on the jury because I would’ve been helping somebody else win the money,” Sai revealed.

But that’s not all. Sai revealed that nobody would have received her vote and that she would have been a “bitter juror” until the very end.

“I would’ve been a bitter juror,” Sai stated. “It would’ve never worked out for any of them. I would’ve gone in there and voted for Jeff to win the money. I would’ve never voted for any of these people, and they would’ve had to have been like, ‘Somebody voted for Jeff. Please go back and try again.’ And we would’ve been there all night. No way any of y’all are about to win.”

Sai was honest and upfront until the very end. If Survivor ever does another villains season, they should consider giving Sai another shot.

Saiounia “Sai” Hughley was in Fiji for Survivor 48. Pic credit: Robert Voets/CBS

