Survivor 48: Two Tribal Councils and the first jury member

Survivor 48, Episode 7, aired on Wednesday night.

We have finally reached the stage of the merged tribe.

Charity Nelms was blindsided at the latest Tribal Council on a 7-5-1 vote.

Sai Hughley got five votes, and Sai tossed a vote at Cedrek to spook him. It worked.

Twelve people were left as the new episode began, and the battle was at hand to make it to at least the jury.

What would Day 14 hold for the Survivor 48 cast?

Survivor 48, Episode 7 recap

Mitch thought Sai would be voted out, 12-1. Instead, he was left in the dark.

Sai was surprised to get five votes and accused them of being obsessed with her.

Chaos ensued about the rogue vote for Cedrek McFadden. Mitch tried to smooth things with Sai, but this was the second time he tried voting her out.

Mitch called it “a rude awakening” to not be clued-in on the Charity vote.

Day 14 Immunity Challenge on Survivor 48

The castaways had to hold on to a handle connected to a bucket holding 25 percent of their body weight.

Two groups of six were randomly determined. One person from each group would win Immunity.

Host Jeff Probst also revealed a reward was on the line. Peanut butter and jelly sandwiches with chips and drinks would go to the team with the overall winning player.

“The game is turning here,” said Jeff.

Star, Joe, Mitch, Chrissy, Eva, and Sai were on one team.

Kyle, Shauhin. Cedrek, Mary, David, and Kamilla were on the other team.

Cedrek was out in about 20 seconds. Star was out a short time later. Chrissy, Sai, Kamilla, and Mary quickly followed (in that order).

Shauhin, Kyle, David, Eva, Mitch, and Joe made the final six.

Shauhin and Mitch were the next two out.

It was Kyle vs David on one side and Eva vs Joe on the other. The quartet was all good at the challenge.

Eva dropped, and Joe won Individual Immunity. Kyle then dropped, and David won Individual Immunity.

My girl Eva!!!



She managed to hang on in this challenge for a long time and being the only girl left standing until it got tough.



Joe and Kyle were now battling to win the food reward for their team.

The duo set the record for being the longest to ever last in this challenge.

David won the challenge.

Kyle, Shauhin. Cedrek, Mary, David, and Kamilla enjoyed the food reward.

The first Tribal Council for Episode 7

Star, Joe, Mitch, Chrissy, Eva, and Sai attended the first Tribal Council. Joe had Individual Immunity.

Mitch blocked Sai’s vote.

Jeff read the votes as Sai, Sai, and Sai.

Saiounia Hughley was the seventh person voted off Survivor 48.

The second Tribal Council for Episode 7

Kyle, Shauhin. Cedrek, Mary, David, and Kamilla attended the second Tribal Council. David had Individual Immunity.

This Tribal Council was far intense than the first one. Who would become the first jury member?

Jeff read the votes as Shauhin, Cedrek, Cedrek, Cedrek, and Cedrek.

Cedrek McFadden was the eighth person voted out.

Cedrek is now the first Survivor 48 jury member.

Survivor news and notes

